Pop-punk legends Blink-182 have just announced a massive 2024 North American stadium and arena tour in support of One More Time..., their new album and first with Tom DeLonge since 2011.

The trek will begin on June 20 in Orlando, Florida and wrap up on Aug. 15 in Toronto, Ontario Canada). Pierce the Veil have been tabbed as the support act on the entire run, with Alexisonfire also performing at the very last stop.

See all the dates below.

Look for tickets to go on sale on Oct. 27 at 10AM local time. Visit Blink-182's website for more ticketing info.

BLINK-182 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

*With Support from Pierce The Veil

+With Support from Alexisonfire and Pierce The Veil

June 20 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center*

June 21 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center*

June 24 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center*

June 25 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena*

June 27 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*

June 30 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park*

July 02 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena*

July 03 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena*

July 06 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium*

July 08– Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center*

July 09 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center*

July 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center*

July 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center*

July 14 – Quincy, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre*

July 21 – Flushing, N.Y. @ Citi Field*

July 23 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park*

July 24 — Hartford, Ct. @ The XFINITY Theatre*

July 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center*

July 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena*

July 29 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

July 30 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena*

Aug. 01 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena*

Aug. 02 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Aug. 06 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center*

Aug. 07 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum*

Aug. 09 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center*

Aug. 10 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center*

Aug. 12 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena*

Aug. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center*

Aug. 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre+