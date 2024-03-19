The 11 Rock + Metal Artists Playing 2024 Lollapalooza Festival

The lineup for the 2024 edition of Lollapalooza has been announced, with two rock headliners in Blink-182 and The Killers. But the rock quotient at this year's music weekend is a little lean.

Who's Headlining the 2024 Lollapalooza Festival?

Blink-182 and The Killers were already mentioned and they join such other top-line talent over the festival's music weekend as Sza, Tyler, the Creator, Future X, Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids and Melanie Martinez as the 2024 Lollapalooza headliners.

Which Rock Acts Are Playing Lollapalooza 2024?

The rock acts mostly lean on the alternative rock side. They include 11 acts with arguably Deftones, In This Moment and Hanabie being the heaviest of the grouping. Here are the rock acts playing Lollapalooza 2024.

Blink-182

The Killers

Deftones

Pierce the Veil

Two Door Cinema Club

Destroy Boys

Cannons

Waterparks

In This Moment

Militarie Gun

Hanabie

What Other Name Acts Are Playing Lollapalooza 2024?

Outside of the headliners and rock acts, you can look for Tate McCrae, Laufey, Conan Gray, Renee Rapp, Lizzy McAlpine, Zedd, Fisher, Zeds Dead, Dominic Fike, Teddy Swims, Jungle, Killer Mike, Vince Staples, Kesha, Four Tet and more playing the event. The full lineup can be viewed in the poster below.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Fans can sign up now for the 2024 Presale happening on Thursday, March 21 from 10am–12pm CT. This is the only way to guarantee the lowest price on 4-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets. Ticket prices will increase at 12pm CT when the Public On-Sale begins.

One-Day Tickets, along with the lineup-by-day will be available at a later date. Kids eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza, Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.

Get all your ticketing info through the Lollapalooza website.

Lollapalooza 2024 Lineup

lollapalooza 2024 lineup Lollapalooza loading...