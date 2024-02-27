The Most Played Song Live by 27 Big Emo + Pop-Punk Bands

What songs have your favorite emo and pop-punk bands played the most? That's what we're diving into here, giving you the three most played songs by some of alt-rock's biggest bands.

Though some of the bands here have been around a lot longer, both emo and pop-punk saw a surge in popularity in the early 2000s. The advent of the Vans Warped Tour in the '90s gave bands toeing the line of both styles of music a platform that helped them grow their respective scenes and the songs you'll find below have played a big part in growing the legacies of the genre.

But how well do you know each band's catalog? What song tops Blink-182 and Green Day's most played list? Did you know that not a single song from My Chemical Romance's biggest album is among their three most-played tracks? Meanwhile, all three of Paramore's most played songs all came from the same record.

What other tidbits can you glean from seeing the band's live stats? Head down to the gallery below to see 27 of emo and pop-punk's biggest bands and the songs they've played live the most.

The Most Played Songs Live of 27 Emo + Pop-Punk Bands How many did you hear at Warped Tour?

These stats were compiled from Setlist.fm as of Feb. 25, 2024. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire