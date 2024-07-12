Eminem settled his beef with Limp Bizkit and mgk in the new song "Guilty Conscience 2," which appears on his brand new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

The record just came out today (July 12), and is apparently supposed to mark the metaphorical death of his alter ego Slim Shady. He initially released a song titled "Guilty Conscience" back on his 1999 second album The Slim Shady LP, and now, he has a "Guilty Conscience 2."

The track is meant to serve as a dialogue between Eminem and Slim Shady, with both personas going back and forth at each other and referencing a variety of controversial topics and things that happened during the rapper's career.

Toward the end of the song, Eminem grabs hold of a gun and starts shooting Slim Shady, and mentions some notable figures he's dissed or had beef with in the past — including actor Christopher Reeve, mgk, Nick Cannon, Limp Bizkit, Benzino and a few others.

See the lyrics below [via Genius], and a summary of his beef with both artists underneath.

Yeah, bitch this is for him

Christopher, MGK, Nick

And for Limp Bizkit and them

Midgets and Ben

'Zino, in addition to him

Will Smith and to Canibus

If you're listening, this is the end

So to Jamar and Ja Rule and to all

My feuds including ma

I'm welcoming you to my

Last hoorah, I bid you goodbye

Eminem, 'Guilty Conscience 2'

What Happened Between Eminem and Limp Bizkit?

Though the rapper appeared in the video for Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" in early 2000, he later wrote a diss track about the group titled "Girls," which he released in 2001 with his side project D12.

In the lyrics, Eminem directly name-dropped Limp Bizkit, referring to them as "corny son-of-a-bitches." He also called DJ Lethal a "little fuckin' weasel" and Fred Durst a "Fuckin' sissy, up on stage / Screamin' how people hate you."

D12, 'Girls'

The song was inspired by a beef Eminem had going on with Everlast. When he went to write a diss track about him, Limp Bizkit volunteered to be on it, then apparently backed out because DJ Lethal didn't want to betray Everlast, his House of Pain bandmate.

“The reason I dissed Limp Bizkit is because they’re little fucking girls,” Eminem once said in an interview about the song.

He elaborated that he saw the band doing an interview on TV, and didn't like what DJ Lethal said when he was asked about the rapper's feud with Everlast.

"Lethal says, ‘I think personally Eminem is a good rapper, he’s a better MC but I think in a fight, Everlast would whip his ass.' Now come on dawg... I’m sitting at home watching the TV and I’m like, ‘What?! What the fuck?! You were supposed to be on the song with me!’"

Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Limp Bizkit on 'Girls'

What Happened Between Eminem and mgk?

Eminem's feud with mgk was much more recent, dating back to before mgk's transition to pop-punk. In 2012, mgk wrote a tweet about Eminem's daughter Hailie, calling her "hot as fuck."

Hailie was 16 at the time, and the musician was 22. He attempted to justify his remark by calling Eminem "king."

Afterward, mgk was apparently banned from radio stations because of the comment, according to Cosmopolitan. He talked about it in some interviews, and then referenced the situation on a Tech N9ne song in 2018 called "No Reason."

I pop cherries and pop stars, you popsicles is not hard

Popped in on the top charts out the cop car

To remind y’all you just rap, you’re not God

And I don’t care who got bars

Eminem fired back at mgk in the song "Not Alike," which came out on his 2018 album Kamikaze.

But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun

And I’m talking to you but you already know who the fuck you are, Kelly

I don’t use sublims and sure as fuck don’t sneak-diss

Without getting too much into anymore detail, mgk released "Rap Devil" in shortly after, which was a diss track directed at Eminem, and then Eminem released his own called "Killshot."

They went back and forth at each other a bit more in the press and other songs afterward, but it seems that Eminem has finally put the situation to rest.

MGK, 'Rap Devil'

Eminem, 'Killshot'