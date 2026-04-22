Did mgk just take a shot at former collaborator Yungblud and get in a dig at The Osbournes as well in his new song, "FIX UR FACE"? That seems to be the prevailing opinion, one that mgk himself has helped to flame.

What's mgk's Alleged Yungblud Diss Lyric?

Toward the end of the first verse of "FIX UR FACE," mgk's new song featuring Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, there's the line, "Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws."

Fans started calling out the line after mgk himself wondered if people had missed it on social media. In a post on X, he noted, "I see one particular line going over your heads."

The speculation became rampant from there, with most pointing at the "Mickey Mouse kids" line which seems to directly reference Yungblud's pre-music career.

What Does Mickey Mouse and Private School Have to Do With Yungblud?

In his youth, Yungblud attended Ackworth School, a private day and boarding school. While there, he was diagnosed with ADHD and his hyperactivity up to that point had made him a troublesome student. He eventually enrolled at the Arts Educational School in London, but left in 2015.

Soon after, he began to make inroads into the entertainment world. At one point, he appeared on a Disney drama and mystery series titled The Lodge. He also recorded the song "Tell It Like It Is" for the Disney show's soundtrack.

mgk Featuring Fred Durst, "FIX UR FACE"

Why Do People Think mgk Is Dissing the Osbournes?

Fans have also noted that Yungblud may not be the only person in mgk's line of fire. The line immediately following the "Mickey Mouse" reference says, "And all the oldheads tryna kill the vibe / But Rock's not dead as long as I'm alive, so."

Other fans speculated in a Reddit thread that both lines refer to a fractured friendship between mgk and the Osbournes. They feel that Yungblud's friendship with the Osbourne family and an uncomfortable appearance on The Osbournes podcast may be at the center of it all.

What Happened With The Osbournes, Yungblud and mgk?

In a 2024 episode of The Osbournes podcast, Kelly and Sharon were hosting with Yungblud as the guest. The discussion turned to fashion with Kelly bringing up an act that she felt copped Yungblud's use of pink for their own use and then called out mgk by name. There was also a brief mention that they didn't care for mgk. While Yungblud seemed a little uncomfortable and attempted to shift the conversation, he also didn't defend his onetime collaborator either.

The clip was eventually removed from the podcast and later reposted, but fans on Reddit captured it and made it the topic of discussion.

What Is the Musical History With mgk and Yungblud?

As Yunglud's career started to evolve, he linked up with Blink-182's Travis Barker on "11 Minutes," a 2019 song that also featured Halsey. Barker had also been working with mgk at the time as the rapper started dipping his toes in the rock world.

READ MORE: Polyphia's Tim Henson Cites mgk for Making Guitar Music Cool Again

Later that year, Barker and Yungblud appeared on "I Think I'm Okay," a hit song from mgk's Hotel Diablo album. A year later, mgk returned the favor by appearing on "Acting Like That," which also featured Barker, on Yungblud's Weird! album.

Both musicians benefitted from their collaborations and it seemed at the time that they had formed a fast friendship. In a 2020 interview with NME, mgk noted, "I reached out because I was a fan of everything he does, including his attitude and his way of dressing."

He then added, "It feels like a dope, across-the-pond thing, like: ‘You hold it down over there and I’ll hold it down over here.’ Together we can make some sort of union of rock stars. We’re like Elton John and Jimi Hendrix back in the day.”

Yungblud has not commented on the alleged diss.

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