Yungblud Reveals Bludfest Lineup + Major Changes to the Annual Festival

Yungblud's Bludfest will return in 2026, but will have a few changes that may surprise attendees of the performer's annual music festival.

This will make the third year for the one-day fest, which will be held on June 27.

What's New for Bludfest in 2026

One of the biggest changes for Bludfest in 2026 will be its venue. The festival's first two years were both at Milton Keynes Bowl in the United Kingdom.

Bludfest is going international in 2026. Yungblud announced today (Feb. 24) that the event will be held at Park 360 in Hradec Králové, Czechia.

Attendees will also have the option to camp on the festival grounds for the first time.

An artist presale for Bludfest tickets will begin on Feb. 26. Fans can sign up via the Bludfest website. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 27

There has been no word on whether a version of the festival will happen in Yungblud's home country, the U.K., in 2026.

Who's Playing Bludfest 2026

Yungblud will once again headline Bludfest in 2026. The 28-year-old has gained a ton of international attention in the past year, partially thanks to a series of tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Yungblud's fourth studio album, Idols, netted him a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album in 2025. The second part of the album, Idols II, was released earlier this month.

The rest of the Bludfest 2026 lineup looks like this:

Biffy Clyro

Primal Scream

Palaye Royale

Destroy Lonely

Leap

Pale Waves

Jesse Jo Stark

Bambie Thug

Nieve Ella

Pam Rabbit

Why Yungblud Started Bludfest

Affordability was one of the driving factors behind Yungblud's decision to start Bludfest.

"I feel like music is becoming a thing of privilege. I can't do it. It makes me feel sick," he said about fans being priced out of live music during a 2025 interview with ABC News. "I can't stand there onstage and look at people going, 'you've paid $750 for this?'"

Yungblud admitted that much of it is out of his control, as a variety of factors have driven up ticket costs, including additional fees charged by promoters.

"I really think I just wanted to create something new because the people that are coming to my shows are the ones who have been screwed over," he added.

Ticket prices on the venue page for Bludfest 2026 range from $91.85 to $169.61

In addition to Bludfest, Yungblud is also lined up for a North American tour in 2026. Here is where you can see him and a host of other rock and metal acts out on the road this year.