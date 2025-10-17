Yungblud knows the musicians he would add to his supergroup. Just don't expect it to happen anytime soon.

The 28-year-old English singer recently appeared on the Lipps Service podcast when he was asked which artists he would pick if he had the chance to form a music supergroup. He was able to choose any artist, dead or alive, for his group.

Members of Yungblud's Supergroup

Here's who Yungblud said he would choose for his own personal supergroup during the podcast appearance:

Drums: John Bonham, Led Zeppelin

Yungblud's reason for this pick: "Bonham on drums, 100 percent no question about it. Him and Keith Moon are my favorites."

Bass: Gary "Mani" Mounfield, The Stone Roses.

Yungblud's reason for this pick: "He's got that funk that's underrated."

Lead guitar: Johnny Marr, The Smiths

Yungblud's reason for this pick: "I would put Johnny Marr on guitar because it would be so melodic."

Keyboards: Adam Wakeman, Ozzy Osbourne

Yungblud's reason for this pick: "Adam Wakeman on keys just because I love him and he makes me feel safe, especially in the past couple fucking weeks on these massive performances that we've done. Adam Wakeman has been such a fucking rock to me. He's just like such a chill guy in these high-pressure situations."

Rhythm Guitar: Malcom Young, AC/DC

Yungblud's reason for this pick: "Malcom Young on rhythm guitar because he's such an underrated rhythm guitar player."

Vocals: Yungblud, Stevie Nicks and David Bowie.

Yungblud's reason for this pick: "Because fuck it. It'd be fucking crazy."

Times When Yungblud Has Performed With Supergroups

If you somehow had missed out on Yungblud before 2025, there's certainly a good chance you have at least heard of the singer after his run in recent months.

READ MORE: Yungblud Names His 5 Favorite Albums of All Time

In July, Yungblud was heralded for his performance of Osbourne's "Changes" during the Back to the Beginning Black Sabbath farewell concert in Birmingham, England. He was joined during the performance by Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, Sleep Token II on drums and Wakeman.

Osbourne would die a few weeks later at the age of 76.

Yungblud, meanwhile, continued to grow closer to the Osbourne family. He was tasked with the vocal duties for an Ozzy tribute medley that aired during the 2025 Video Music Awards in September.

Bettencourt and Wakeman once again joined Yungblud on stage for the performance. Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith rounded out the rest of the all-star group.

Yungblud is currently touring throughout Europe. He will embark on a North American headlining tour next year, starting in Sterling Heights, Michigan on May 1.

Tickets for each of the 24 North American tour dates have already sold out.

20 Acts Whose Biggest Hit Was a Cover Song Gallery Credit: Graham Hartmann