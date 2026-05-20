mgk Calls Out Yungblud Again, Singer’s Rep Responds

After dropping a thinly-veiled diss at Yungblud in his new song "FIX UR FACE," mgk just took another shot and his onetime collaborator Yungblud on one of the singer's own social media posts.

Why Did MGK Diss Yungblud This Time?

Yungblud posted a video across his social media platforms hyping up his Bludfest festival and speaking specifically to the festival's affordability.

"Live music has become inaccessible and that's a fact and artists are canceling all the time based on lack of ticket sales because it is an issue. It is completely unaffordable for people," says the singer at the top of the video.

In a since-deleted response that was captured by TMZ, mgk is purported to have shared, "You cancelled a tour because you couldn't sell tickets blamed it on mental health then got parazzi'd [sic] at Nobu the next day Pinocchio. And your actual tour tickets are still the same price as every other artist. Shut the fuck up you silver spooned preachy wanker."

While the mgk response no longer appears in the post, there are some commenters discussing coming to the platform with hopes to see the mgk reply for themselves.

Did Yungblud Respond to mgk?

Just as when mgk dissed him in the "FIX UR FACE" song, Yungblud has not publicly responded to mgk's comments about him. However, a rep for the musician did offer a comment to TMZ about the since-deleted mgk comment on Yungblud's social media post.

"Dom has not commented directly as he is so busy focusing on his sold-out North American tour and finishing his next album," stated the rep. "He genuinely hasn’t got time to engage in any of this but we wish mgk the very best."

What Started the Beef With mgk and Yungblud?

The issue that appears to be at the center of the beef between the pair was a Yungblud appearance on The Osbournes podcast in 2024 in which Sharon and Kelly Osbourne were talking about fashion and Kelly accused mgk of copping Yungblud's affinity for pink. There was also a brief mention with the Osbournes sharing that they didn't care for mgk. Within the discussion, Yungblud appeared uncomfortable with the talk and attempted to shift the conversation, but he also didn't stand up for mgk.

The clip was eventually removed from the podcast which was later reposted without the mgk talk, but fans on Reddit captured it and made it the topic of discussion.

In the new mgk song "FIX UR FACE" with special guest Fred Durst, one lyric reads, "Mickey Mouse kids turned rockstars / Leaving private schools, tryna be outlaws." Fans picked up on the reference to Yungblud's pre-music career acting on the Disney show The Lodge after attending a private school in his youth.

mgk would later guest on The Garza Podcast, with the rapper explaining, "The song is three minutes of lines about different things but yeah, the specific line, loyalty is really the only thing that matters. When I open my heart that means I'm vulnerable and I let you in. And so when someone's given an opportunity to defend their friend and they don't, then that breaks my heart."

He continued, "It shatters me. Be my friend in public the same way that you are in private ... That shit hurt me but that is that. But, you know, [he's] super, super talented and all that, but what I care about outside of everything is like when the music's over, what do you stand for and what do you stand on? And that principle of loyalty, the way that it was done to me, I wouldn't have done that. And I've watched a lot of my peers stand with me and next to me and they never moved with envy. To me, that was just a moment of seeing something and being like, 'Damn. That hurts.'"

Yungblud + MGK in 2026

As stated, Yungblud is curating his own festival, with Bludfest set to take place June 27 at Hradec Kralove in the Czech Republic.That's just part of a bigger worldwide tour the singer is embarking on. He's currently in the midst of a North American run while playing San Diego tonight (May 20). Another North American leg of dates for the Idols World Tour will follow in late July. All Yungblud tour stops and ticketing information can be found via his website.

READ MORE: Polyphia's Tim Henson Shouts Out mgk for Making 'Guitar Music Cool Again'

As for Machine Gun Kelly, he's also continuing on his Lost Americana tour. The rapper-turned-rocker will play in Albuquerque this evening (May 20) with his current tour leg running through July 1 in Ridgefield, Washington. mgk also has several festival appearances in Japan, Mexico and Brazil after the current North American tour leg. See his website for all dates and ticketing info.

Need more beef? Nu-metal had a lot of it back in the day!