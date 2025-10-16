Yungblud Names His 5 Favorite Albums of All Time

In a new interview, Yungblud named his five favorite albums of all time.

The rocker made a recent appearance on the Lipps Service podcast where he discussed his collaborative EP with Aerosmith, honoring Ozzy Osbourne, the MTV Video Music Awards, the Grammys, his dream supergroup and more.

During the conversation, he was asked to name the five albums he can't live without and only one of his selections was by an artist outside of the rock world. Keep reading to see his picks and his explanation for why he chose them.

The Verve, Urban Hymns (1997)

The Verve, Urban Hymns

Yungblud counted his choices down from five to one as if he were ranking them and The Verve's Urban Hymns came in at No. 5. The record features their most famous song, "Bitter Sweet Symphony."

"It's what my dad brought me up on," Yungblud recalled. "I just remember songs like 'Catching the Butterfly' and it's an album you can put on start to finish."

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (Super Deluxe, 2013)

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (Super Deluxe)

Fleetwood Mac's beloved Rumours originally came out in 1977 but Yungblud emphasized that he specifically cannot live without the Super Deluxe edition, which was released in 2013. That version of the record features a plethora of live tracks and outtakes, which the rocker finds especially great.

"[Mick] Fleetwood is such a crazy underrated drummer, it's like fucked up," Yunblud asserted.

The Clash, London Calling (1979)

The Clash, London Calling

"It's just fucking epic with one of the greatest accidental covers of all time," the singer said of The Clash's London Calling, which he picked at his No. 3 choice.

Amy Winehouse, Back to Black (2006)

Amy Winehouse, Back to Black

Amy Winehouse's Back to Black was her second and final studio album before her death in 2011. It's the only non-rock album Yungblud chose and he made a solid argument for why he enjoys it so much and why it's stood the test of time.

"That's a moment in music that just doesn't happen very often where it really clicks for an artist. I think from [her debut album] Frank to that, she was a torch full of fucking light that honed into a laser beam and everything from the music to the aesthetic to her image," the singer said.

"The tragedy with Amy was really fundamentally wrapped within that album, I think that's why it's such a beautiful album because she wore her pain and put it in wax forever."

Sex Pistols, Never Mind the Bollocks (1977)

Sex Pistols, 'Never Mind the Bollocks'

Yungblud said the Sex Pistols' only album Never Mind the Bollocks helped him find part of his identity.

"The wit within it, my favorite artist Jamie Reid designed the cover, what it meant to British culture, the poetry and the guitar playing was just fucking unreal," he praised of the record.

Watch the full interview below.

Yungblud recently shared his 2026 tour plans, which you can check out at this location.

