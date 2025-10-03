Yungblud has announced his first batch of 2026 North American tour dates and they're apparently taking place at the biggest venues he's ever played.

The newly-announced Idols trek will kick off May 1 in Michigan and wrap up in mid-June in Georgia. He'll hit cities all over the U.S. and has one show booked in Canada as of now.

"USA and CANADA we ridin’ again. I'M COMIN' BACK. The biggest venues of my life here. Amphitheaters, arenas and RED ROCKS! WHAT??? This is insane," the rocker wrote in a post on social media promoting the tour.

The general sale for tickets begins Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 10AM local time and can be purchased through his website. See the full list of dates below.

"We're on a rocket ship and people are loving it in America. For any British artist, you dream is to break this country and conquer this country, especially in rock music," the rocker told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong in a recent interview, which you can listen to in full toward the bottom of the page.

Yungblud 2026 North American Tour Dates

May 1 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Sterling Heights, Mich.

May 2 – Coca-Cola Coliseum @ Toronto, ON

May 4 – KEMBA Live! - Outdoor Amphitheater @ Columbus, Ohio

May 6 – The Andrew J Brady Music Center @ Cincinnati, Ohio

May 7 – Everwise Amp at White River @ Indianapolis, Ind.

May 9 – The Armory @ Minneapolis, Minn.

May 11 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre @ Morrison, Colo.

May 13 – UCCU Center @ Orem, Utah

May 15 – WAMU Theater @ Seattle, Wash.

May 16 – Theater Of The Clouds @ Portland, Ore.

May 19 – PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino @ Las Vegas, Nev.

May 20 – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park @ San Diego, Calif.

May 22 – Greek Theatre @ Los Angeles, Calif.

May 25 – Arizona Financial Theatre @ Phoenix, Ariz.

May 28 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory @ Irving, Texas

May 29 – Moody Amphitheater @ Austin, Texas

June 01 – Addition Financial Arena @ Orlando, Fla.

June 02 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood @ Hollywood, Fla.

June 04 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre @ Charlotte, N.C.

June 06 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena @ Atlantic City, N.J.

June 07 – The Anthem @ Washington, D.C.

June 09 – Leader Bank Pavilion @ Boston, Mass.

June 10 – Radio City Music Hall @ New York, N.Y.

June 13 – Synovus Bank Amphitheater @ Atlanta, Ga.

yungblud 2026 tour dates Yungblud loading...

Yungblud on Loudwire Nights