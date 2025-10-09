Yungblud may be one of music's emerging stars, but the singer revealed to Bill Maher on the Club Random podcast that he once considered taking another career path. But he made the decision to pursue music at the age of 15 and never looked back.

What Else Might Yungblud Have Done Other Than Music?

Within the midst of his chat with Maher, the singer revealed that he actually did have one subject that piqued his interest during school and that he at one point had considered taking it further.

"If this didn't work out, I wanted to be an archeologist. I love the Romans and shit, and the Greeks," shared the singer, who spoke a little bit more about his education.

"It was music or history," Yungblud admitted. "And I'll never forget my history teacher. She was gorgeous. I used to fancy my history teacher. It might have been because she was really beautiful, but I fell in love with history. But I [also] fell in love with music and I remember telling her I'm leaving school to go and start a rock band and she was pissed. She was like, 'Why? You're gonna throw your life away. You could be a historian.'"

Yungblud Guests on Bill Maher's Club Random Podcast

How Has Yungblud Fared With His Music Career?

The musician born Dominic Harrison has seen a steady rise up the ladder in his music career, that started with a self-titled January 2018 EP. From there, he issued his debut album 21st Century Liability in the summer of 2018. The album failed to chart in the U.S. or U.K., but did receive some favorable reviews and generated five singles while the musician's energetic stage performances started turning heads as well.

In 2020, things started to break for the musician. His sophomore set, titled Weird!, hit No. 1 in the U.K. and became his first charting album in the U.S. peaking at No. 75. The album yielded six singles and also included collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, which served as an entry point into the rock world.

He's since issued the self-titled Yungblud album in 2022 and his fourth album, Idols, earlier this year. Yungblud has also seen his star rise a bit more in the rock world after delivering a well-received cover of "Changes" at the Ozzy Osbourne Back to the Beginning tribute and joining Aerosmith for an Ozzy tribute segment at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

READ MORE: What Yungblud Said About Critics of His MTV VMAs Ozzy Tribute

The collaborative appearance with Aerosmith also spawned a new EP titled One More Time due in November and featuring the recently released single "My Only Angel."

Yungblud is touring Europe through October, but will kick off a North American tour leg on Nov. 19 in Philadelphia. All dates, cities and venues as well as ticketing information can be found through his website.