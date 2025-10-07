Yungblud is hitting back at musicians who shared unkind opinions of his Ozzy Osbourne tribute performance during the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

The 28-year-old English singer was part of an all-star tribute to the late rocker, along with Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Steven Tyler as well as Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, during this year's awards show. The group played a medley of Ozzy songs that included "Changes," "Mama I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train."

While the performance came across as being well-received during the broadcast, some musicians online had harsh critiques of Yungblud's take on Ozzy classics.

Yungblud's Response To VMAs Criticism

Youngblud recently appeared on Jack Osbourne's Trying Not to Die podcast, where he shared his thoughts on those who didn't care for his tribute at the VMAs.

"The thing about hate is you will never see someone that's bigger or more emotionally evolved than you talk shit on you," Yungblud told Osbourne.

He then went on to make a case why musicians who have found success in the industry aren't quick to punch down.

"You ain't ever going to see fucking James Hetfield slag off a young rock star. Because he's James fucking Hetfield. And they're not going to see your dad slag off a fucking rock star because they don't got anything to prove. They don't need to insert themselves into a conversation because they're emotionally evolved and they know what it takes to get somewhere."

Who Criticized Yungblud's VMA Performance?

Among the most vocal critics of Yungblud's VMA showing was Dan Hawkins, guitarist for The Darkness. Hawkins shared a clip of the performance on Instagram saying it was "another nail in the coffin for rock'n roll."

"Cynical, nauseating and more importantly, shit," Hawkins said in the text of his Instagram post. "Makes me sick how people jump on this shit to further their own careers."

Yungblud believes much of the criticism is a projection of people who are trying to join a conversation rather than him trying to grab some of the spotlight following Ozzy's death.

"It's just bitter and jealous," he said on the podcast. "They are doing the things they say we are doing. They are trying to insert themselves into the conversation to obtain some kind of relevancy on the back of us honoring one of the greatest rock stars that ever lived."

What Jack Osbourne Texted Yungblud the Night of His VMA Performance

During the podcast, Jack Osbourne started to get emotional as he discussed the response to Yungblud's VMAs performance. He feels many are quick to criticize without knowing the full scope of Yungblud's relationship with Ozzy and the rest of the Osbourne family.

"You were so much more involved," Jack said through tears. "And we respected that you respected that. But these people didn't fucking know. They don't know the fucking story of it." "And I was just like fuck you, dude. Dom (Yungblud's birth name) meant something to my dad. My Dad meant something to Dom."

Before Yungblud stepped on stage that night, his phone lit up with an encouraging text message from Jack.

"Fucking crush it," the message read.

"All I was trying to do was my best for your old man because he gave me such a gift."

Yungblud recently announced a 2026 North American tour that will start in Sterling Heights, Michigan on May 1. A full list of tour dates and ticket information is available on his website.