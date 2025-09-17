Aerosmith have announced a collaborative EP with Yungblud titled One More Time, which is the band's first new music in 13 years.

Just a few days after Steven Tyler and Joe Perry played an Ozzy Osbourne tribute with Yungblud at the MTV VMAs, the musicians teased the collaboration on social media. On Sept. 15, they shared a video clip from inside the studio with the caption "My Only Angel."

They officially announced the EP today (Sept. 17) with a Nov. 21 release date. The EP features five songs, including a remix of their 1976 "Back in the Saddle." The first song on the release, "My Only Angel," will be out this Friday (Sept. 19) at midnight.

"Long live rock 'n' roll music," the social media caption for the post reads.

It's unclear when the idea for the EP came about but Tyler and Yungblud both performed at Black Sabbath and Osbourne's "Back to the Beginning" final concert back in early July.

One More Time will serve as Aerosmith's first studio release since their last full-length album Music From Another Dimension! came out in 2012. The rockers have played countless shows since then, but unfortunately announced their retirement from touring in 2024 due to a vocal injury sustained by Tyler.

READ MORE: The Best 1990s Rock + Metal Collaborations

See the artwork and track list for the EP below. You can pre-order or pre-save the release at this location now.

Aerosmith + Yungblud, 'One More Time' EP Artwork + Track List

cover art for aerosmith ep with yungblud one more time Universal loading...

1. "My Only Angel"

2. "Problems"

3. "Wild Woman"

4. "A Thousand Days"

5. "Back in the Saddle" (2025 Remix)