Win an ‘Aerosmith’ Legendary Deluxe Edition Vinyl Box Set!

How would you like to win the new Legendary Deluxe Edition box set surrounding Aerosmith's outstanding self-titled debut album? Thanks to the Loudwire Nights radio show, you've now got your chance to win this stellar set.

Aerosmith's own Steven Tyler and Joe Perry have newly mixed the original recordings and tapes alongside Grammy-nominated producer and mixer Zakk Cervini and Grammy-winning producer Steve Berkowitz. Their remastered mix is considered the crown jewel of this new 4LP collection.

READ MORE: Joe Perry Sheds New Light on Aerosmith's Future

The set was pressed on 180g black vinyl and comes in a premium slipcase with the original album, the 2024 album mix, a Live at Paul's Mall record taken from a 1973 performance and the unearthed and unheard studio tracks accompanied by a book with new liner notes, photos and more.

Among the bonus material on this set is a session take of "Train Kept A Rollin'," rehearsal and alternate takes of "Make It," an alternate take of "Write Me a Letter," a session take of the "Harmonica Bass Jam Jelly" and the Aerojam version of "Joined at the Hip."

In addition, the band has just issued a brand new lyric video for the classic "Dream On" from the album that can be viewed below.

Aerosmith, "Dream On" Lyric Video

You can pick up the Aerosmith Legendary Deluxe Edition box set on your own if you choose, but here is an opportunity for you to win the collection as part of the Loudwire Record Club.

To enter, simply use the form below to provide your contact information. If you are chosen, we'll use the information to contact you about how to receive your Aerosmith box set. But be sure to go ahead and enter now as this contest will conclude on Monday, April 6.

And just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See how Loudwire ranked Aerosmith's albums below.