In this week's Loud List, we present you with 10 unforgettable Blink-182 moments.

Last week's video compilation featured legendary Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth, but this week's is all about one of the most beloved bands of the late '90s and 2000s — pop-punk kings Blink-182.

The band has been through a lot over the last 30 years, including various lineup changes, reunions, breakups, Mark Hoppus' battle with cancer and their latest album One More Time..., which came out in 2023 and marked the return of Tom DeLonge.

Thus, we compiled a video of some of their most iconic moments, whether they took place on television, in an interview or on the stage.

You'll see footage from DeLonge's interview with actor Mel Gibson, where they go over various conspiracy theories, a heartwarming meeting with a fan, tours of DeLonge and Hoppus' childhood homes, DeLonge playing basketball, their onstage reunion at the 2009 Grammys and more.

"Isn't it great to see the Jonas Brothers and Stevie Wonder back together again?" Hoppus joked to the audience. "Blink-182 is back!"

Check out the compilation below.

Blink are currently on the road for a huge North American tour, which continues tomorrow night in Boston, Mass. at the legendary Fenway Park. They have a handful of festival performances slated throughout the year as well, in addition to a handful of shows over in Europe.

See all of Blink-182's upcoming tour dates on their website.

10 Unforgettable Blink-182 Moments