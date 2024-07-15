For this week's Loud List, we have 10 unforgettable David Lee Roth moments.

The vocalist isn't known as "Diamond Dave" for no reason. Though he's best known as the singer of Van Halen, Roth also became famous for his extravagant stage performances, complete with high kicks, jumps and other eye-catching moves that added another element of excitement to the band's already flashy live shows.

After parting ways with Van Halen in the '80s, Roth went on to have a successful solo career. He eventually returned to the group for a highly-anticipated reunion in the 2000s, and they put out one final record together, A Different Kind of Truth, in 2012.

Aside from his larger-than-life stage presence, Roth has also gained a lot of attention for his big personality and self-confidence.

In the video compilation we put together, you'll see clips of the musician calling out members of the audience, chug from a bottle of Jack Daniel's onstage, go off about the members of Van Halen in interviews, argue with Sammy Hagar on the phone and more.

"Going from me to you is like going from speedballs to milkshakes," Roth told his rival vocalist.

See 10 unforgettable David Lee Roth moments in the video below.

10 Unforgettable David Lee Roth Moments