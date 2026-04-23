There’s a New Travis Barker Documentary Coming to Hulu – What’s It About?

Travis Barker's life will be front and center as part of a new Hulu documentary film titled Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear that is expected this summer.

While the Blink-182's drummer, artist and producer has certainly achieved many accomplishments over the course of his career, the documentary digs more into Barker's own personal journey that includes his survival after a plane crash that nearly claimed his life.

What Is 'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' About?

Hulu announced the project on Wednesday (April 22) and Barker was on hand to discuss the film. According to the drummer, it's an "unfiltered look at my journey after a life-changing experience and also spotlights the amazing people I have in my life who carried me through it. I feel incredibly lucky to be able to document it and be able to share it with all of you.”

READ MORE: Travis Barker Reveals the Surprising Artists He Was Raised On

The drummer revealed that the documentary was shot over a 10-year period, a time that he called "a wild, wild ride."

"Beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender," shared Deadline in reporting the news. The film is also expected to include appearances by some of Travis' musical collaborators, cultural icons and those closest to him.

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What Happened With the Plane Crash?

The tragedy that looms over Barker's life and is documented in the film is the Sept. 19, 2008 plane crash that the drummer survived. He and a small entourage were on board a Learjet 60 when they were involved in a crash that killed both pilots along with Barker's assistant, Chris Baker and security guard Charles "Che" Still.

Barker and and his longtime friend and fellow musician Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein initially survived the crash. They had just finished a show together before boarding the jet. Both musicians were left with second- and third-degree burns. Goldstein died from a drug overdose in 2009, while Barker continued to seek treatment for both his physical wounds and the post-traumatic stress disorder that came from the plane crash.

Barker's brush with death led to the members of Blink-182 coming together again and reuniting the band after the crash. But Barker's fear of flying kept him from attempting air travel from the 2008 crash until 2021.

What Got Travis Barker Back Flying Again?

Barker revealed in May 2021 that he was planning to attempt to fly again for the first time since the crash. In a Men's Health interview, he credited his relationship with his then girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for deciding to try once more.

To help with his anxiety, he revealed that "someone very close to him" would give him 24 hours' notice, at which point he would pack an overnight bag, get in a car and head to the airport to board a flight. The drummer wouldn't know when it was coming, but he would know exactly what to expect when he got the call.

In August 2021, he would finally take that flight. The Blink-182 drummer was spotted at an airfield in Camarillo, Calif., before boarding a private jet with Kardashian. The couple flew to Cabo San Lucas to vacation with Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

"There’s a million things that could happen to me," Barker said at the time. "I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?"

But, in 2024, Barker revealed that he had stopped flying again in the middle of a Blink-182 tour, telling the Wall Street Journal that he had been "triggered" after reading about another recent plane crash that had been in the news.

"I was good for a while. But that Brazilian plane crash had me spiraling when I was in Europe. God bless all those people’s souls," said Barker. The incident he's referring to was a passenger plane carrying 62 people that crashed near the Sao Paulo airport in Brazil in August 2024.

He admitted to taking bus rides for the remainder of the tour and added that he had periods of being good and others not so great where the thought of flying was concerned.

Though Hulu confirmed that Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear would arrive this summer, an official air date was not revealed.

Below, check out a photo gallery spanning the evolution of Travis Barker's tattoos.