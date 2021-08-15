Travis Barker Flies for First Time Since Deadly 2008 Plane Crash

Travis Barker celebrated a huge personal milestone on Saturday as he flew on an airplane for the first time since surviving a deadly 2008 crash, the Daily Mail reports.

The Blink-182 drummer was seen at an airfield in Camarillo, Calif., before boarding a private jet with his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The couple flew to Cabo San Lucas to vacation with Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

On Sept. 19, 2008, Barker and his entourage were involved in a fatal Learjet 60 crash that killed both pilots along with Barker's assistant, Chris Baker, and security guard, Charles "Che" Still. Barker and Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, who had just performed together in South Carolina under their collaborative TRV$DJAM moniker, both escaped the plane but were left with second- and third-degree burns. Goldstein died from a drug overdose in 2009, while Barker sought treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Barker revealed in May that he had plans to overcome his fear and fly again. He told Men's Health that "someone very close to him" would give him 24 hours' notice, at which point he would pack an overnight bag, get in a car and head to the airport to board a flight. The drummer wouldn't know when it was coming, but he would know exactly what to expect when he got the call.

"There’s a million things that could happen to me," Barker said. "I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?"