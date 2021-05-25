Travis Barker Has Plan to Board First Plane Since 2008 Crash

Given his history surviving a plane crash, it would be easy to understand why Travis Barker would not want to fly again, but in an interview with Men's Health, the Blink-182 drummer reveals that he does have a plan in place to overcome his fear and eventually board his first flight since that traumatic 2008 experience.

According to Barker, he has an agreement in place with someone close to him that they'll tell him to be ready to go in 24 hours and he'll pack an overnight bag, get in a car and head to the airport where he'll board a flight. He won't know when this is coming but he will be aware of what is waiting when that plan is set in motion.

The drummer is the lone survivor of the 2008 crash that killed the two pilots along with Barker's assistant Chris Baker and security guard Charles "Che" Still. Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, Barker's friend and a performer at the show they had just played, was able to escape along with Barker, but a year later Goldstein died from a drug overdose.

According to Barker, he and Goldstein leaned on each other for support as survivors of the incident. "When he left, I was like, ‘Oh, fuck. I’m the only one in my club. It’s just me.’ And I find my ways to deal with it.”

The drummer says he's dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder following the crash and admittedly feared something catastrophic happening even while on tour bus trips. But with time and therapy he has started to overcome some of the intense feelings that followed the crash. “It’s gotten better the further I get away from it,” Barker says.

He also reveals that in the aftermath of the crash he was able to quit some of his excesses while on the path to recovery. “People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’” Barker says. “And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”

Barker says that he's determined to eventually fly again. “There’s a million things that could happen to me. I could die riding my skateboard. I could get in a car accident. I could get shot. Anything could happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of airplanes?,” says Barker, later adding, "I have to [fly again]. I want to make the choice to try and overcome it."

According to the drummer, it's his hope to eventually walk through the door of his house and hear his kids voices after returning from a flight. “That’s a perfect day,” he concludes.