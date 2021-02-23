Rock and metal greatness can come at any age. Whether a musician is just starting their artistic journey or has traveled the path for a while, an influential song or album could be just around the corner.

With that said, do you know how old your favorite rockers were when they recorded their most notable works?

Because, as one might surmise, the age range of artists who've made rock masterpieces can really run the gamut. A new act might make a splash in their early teens, or a more mature entertainer could hone their craft for years before capturing something that broadly connects.

Did you know that Silverchair recorded their debut album when each of its members was just 14 years old? Or that Dave Mustaine was nearing 30 when Megadeth unleashed Rust in Peace?

As the saying goes, you're only as old as you feel. Below, take a look at how old 15 different artists and bands were around the time of their most impactful achievements. It might have you running to pick up your guitar or a microphone, as opposed to just running out the clock.