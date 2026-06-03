Weezer Drop New Collab, Announce 20th Album With Familiar Title
Weezer have announced the 20th album of their career with a very familiar title (yes, it's self-titled with a new gold color scheme) and they've just issued a brand new collaborative single "We Might as Well Be Strangers" with special guest Karly Hartzman of Wednesday sharing vocals with Rivers Cuomo.
What We Know About Weezer's New Album
Having already given us self-titled albums in the blue, green, red, white, teal and black album, this latest self-titled set comes with an eye-catching gold color scheme.
The album is now on track for an Aug. 21 release through Reprise / Warner Records. It came together after Weezer's 30th anniversary tour with the prolific rockers going back to their early days (The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr.) and setting up shop in an Orange County rehearsal space.
Three of Weezer's four members took part in the writing and this upcoming record marks the first time Cuomo and drummer Pat Wilson worked together on the "basics" of a song together since their 1994 debut.
The band teamed with producers Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blum, the latter proclaiming he wanted to make "the most violent Weezer album ever."
READ MORE: The 5 Heaviest Songs Weezer Have Ever Released
The album is currently available for pre-order and you can checkout "We Might as Well Be Strangers" (and its lyrics) below, as well as the album art and track listing.
"We Might as Well Be Strangers" (Featuring Wednesday)
Weezer, "We Might as Well Be Strangers" Lyrics
Happy birthday
Thanks for the valium
And thank you for the stack of dirty magazines
We lounged around
Debated Nietzsche
I was too obtuse to get how much I need ya
Parasitic fishes
Down in the sea
Now we're history
We might as well be strangers, uh-huh
Something came along and changed us
I was Nancy, you were vicious
Now I'm not sure I even miss us
If I sang you a song
Would you still sing along
We might as well be strangers, uh-huh
Something came along and changed us
Every night's your birthday
Got shows back to back
Excuse to celebrate a brighter, lighter, a louder stack
Hand on the burner
Cracking the skull
Is it still hedonism if you're feeling miserable
Don't want your songs
To become the clues
To why we lost you
We might as well be strangers, uh-huh
Something came along and changed us
I was Nancy, you were vicious
Now I'm not sure I even miss us
If I sang you a song
Would you still sing along
We might as well be strangers, uh-huh
Something came along and changed us
You tried to phone me up
I tried to write you once
But there was nothing to say
So I threw the page away
We might as well be strangers, uh-huh
Something came along and changed us
I was Nancy, you were vicious
Now I'm not sure I even miss us
If I sang you a song
Would you still sing along
We might as well be strangers, uh-huh
Something came along and changed us
Weezer, Weezer Album Artwork + Track Listing
1. "Say Yes"
2. "Shine Again"
3. "Don't Make It Weird"
4. "We Might as Well Be Strangers" ft. Wednesday
5. "C.E.O."
6. "Hoops"
7. "Nowhere"
8. "The Show Must Go On"
9. "Up in the Clouds"
10 "The LA Sound"
What Else Is Happening With Weezer in 2026?
Earlier this year, Weezer announced "The Gathering" tour. The 32-date run will feature support from The Shins and Silversun Pickups.
Dates can be seen below. Ticketing info for the run can be found through the Weezer website.
Weezer 2026 Tour Dates
June 27 – Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Halifax Music Fest*
Sept. 08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 09 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Sept. 11 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Sept. 12 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 15 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Sept. 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 20 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena
Sept. 22 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Sept. 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 26 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell
Sept. 27 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
Sept. 30 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Oct. 02 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 03 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 04 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center
Oct. 06 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 07 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Oct. 09 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 11 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
Oct. 13 – Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena
Oct. 14 – Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena
Oct. 16 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Oct. 17 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 18 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX
Oct. 20 – Phoenix, Ariz. Mortgage Matchup Center
Oct. 21 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
* Festival
Below, find out whatever happened to rock and metal's class of 1994.
What Ever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 1994?
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire