Weezer have announced the 20th album of their career with a very familiar title (yes, it's self-titled with a new gold color scheme) and they've just issued a brand new collaborative single "We Might as Well Be Strangers" with special guest Karly Hartzman of Wednesday sharing vocals with Rivers Cuomo.

What We Know About Weezer's New Album

Having already given us self-titled albums in the blue, green, red, white, teal and black album, this latest self-titled set comes with an eye-catching gold color scheme.

The album is now on track for an Aug. 21 release through Reprise / Warner Records. It came together after Weezer's 30th anniversary tour with the prolific rockers going back to their early days (The Flaming Lips, Dinosaur Jr.) and setting up shop in an Orange County rehearsal space.

Three of Weezer's four members took part in the writing and this upcoming record marks the first time Cuomo and drummer Pat Wilson worked together on the "basics" of a song together since their 1994 debut.

The band teamed with producers Klas Ahlund and Kenneth Blum, the latter proclaiming he wanted to make "the most violent Weezer album ever."

READ MORE: The 5 Heaviest Songs Weezer Have Ever Released

The album is currently available for pre-order and you can checkout "We Might as Well Be Strangers" (and its lyrics) below, as well as the album art and track listing.

"We Might as Well Be Strangers" (Featuring Wednesday)

Weezer, "We Might as Well Be Strangers" Lyrics

Happy birthday

Thanks for the valium

And thank you for the stack of dirty magazines We lounged around

Debated Nietzsche

I was too obtuse to get how much I need ya Parasitic fishes

Down in the sea

Now we're history We might as well be strangers, uh-huh

Something came along and changed us

I was Nancy, you were vicious

Now I'm not sure I even miss us

If I sang you a song

Would you still sing along

We might as well be strangers, uh-huh

Something came along and changed us Every night's your birthday

Got shows back to back

Excuse to celebrate a brighter, lighter, a louder stack

Hand on the burner

Cracking the skull

Is it still hedonism if you're feeling miserable Don't want your songs

To become the clues

To why we lost you We might as well be strangers, uh-huh

Something came along and changed us

I was Nancy, you were vicious

Now I'm not sure I even miss us

If I sang you a song

Would you still sing along

We might as well be strangers, uh-huh

Something came along and changed us You tried to phone me up

I tried to write you once

But there was nothing to say

So I threw the page away We might as well be strangers, uh-huh

Something came along and changed us

I was Nancy, you were vicious

Now I'm not sure I even miss us

If I sang you a song

Would you still sing along

We might as well be strangers, uh-huh

Something came along and changed us

Weezer, Weezer Album Artwork + Track Listing

weezer self titled album gold Weezer/Warner Records loading...

1. "Say Yes"

2. "Shine Again"

3. "Don't Make It Weird"

4. "We Might as Well Be Strangers" ft. Wednesday

5. "C.E.O."

6. "Hoops"

7. "Nowhere"

8. "The Show Must Go On"

9. "Up in the Clouds"

10 "The LA Sound"

What Else Is Happening With Weezer in 2026?

Earlier this year, Weezer announced "The Gathering" tour. The 32-date run will feature support from The Shins and Silversun Pickups.

Dates can be seen below. Ticketing info for the run can be found through the Weezer website.

Weezer 2026 Tour Dates

June 27 – Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Halifax Music Fest*

Sept. 08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 09 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Sept. 11 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 12 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 15 – West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Sept. 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 20 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena

Sept. 22 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Sept. 23 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 26 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

Sept. 27 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 29 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sept. 30 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Oct. 02 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 03 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 04 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center

Oct. 06 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 07 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Oct. 09 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 10 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 11 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 13 – Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

Oct. 14 – Tampa, Fla. @ Benchmark International Arena

Oct. 16 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 17 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 18 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX

Oct. 20 – Phoenix, Ariz. Mortgage Matchup Center

Oct. 21 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 23 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 24 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

* Festival

Below, find out whatever happened to rock and metal's class of 1994.