A Los Angeles court has entered their ruling over the police shooting of author Jillian Lauren Shriner, the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner. Per The Los Angeles Times, the author, who goes under the pen name Jillian Lauren, will not be facing jail time over the incident that took place back in April of this year.

As a refresher to the bizarre incident, police were in pursuit of a hit-and-run driver when the chase moved onto foot in Shriner's neighborhood.

One of the suspects had tried to enter Shriner's property and when police arrived in pursuit and attempted to enter the home, they were met by the author who allegedly had fired her gun at the suspect and then pointed it at the police officers while refusing to lower her gun upon request.

The author was then shot in the shoulder by police, taken into custody and booked for "attempted murder."

What Did the Court Rule in Jillian Lauren Shriner's Case?

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Susan J. DeWitt oversaw the proceedings and granted the author a mental health diversion.

This would keep the author from serving jail time should she comply with the details of the ruling. As part of the decision, Shriner must not own any firearms and should avoid drugs and alcohol while also attending therapy sessions. If she is able to stay true to the conditions of the ruling over a two-year period, the charges against her will be dismissed.

More Details About the Jillian Lauren Shriner Shooting Incident

Following the April 8 incident, police released the bodycam and security footage. In it, the author was seen firing her gun while standing in the back garden of her home. After she was booked, Shriner was released on $1 million bail and ordered to return for a June preliminary hearing.

Upon her return for that court date, she entered a not guilty plea. A hearing was then pushed back until July.