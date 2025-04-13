Weezer Play Coachella Days After Bassist’s Wife Was Booked for Attempted Murder – Setlist + Video

Last Wednesday (April 9), Loudwire reported that Jillian Lauren – wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner – was shot by police and later booked for attempted murder. Shortly before that, Weezer were announced as a last-minute addition to Coachella 2025, and they indeed played a substantial set during the festival yesterday.

What Weezer Played

The three-day festival is currently taking place at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, Calif. Weezer took to the Mojava stage during the afternoon of the second day, and per setlist.fm, their 12-song set included both big hits (“Hash Pipe,” “Island in the Sun,” “Say it Ain’t So,” “Buddy Holly,” etc.) and lesser-known cuts (“Pork and Beans,” “Surf Wax America,” “Perfect Situation”). Interestingly, they focused solely on material from their first five LPs (ranging from 1994’s Weezer, or The Blue Album, to 2005’s Make Believe).

According to Consequence, the group also covered Metallica’s iconic “Enter Sandman” (prompting a “massive sing-along from the crowd”), complete with “a blistering solo” from frontman/guitarist Rivers Cuomo before “working in a little taste of ‘Buddy Holly.’”

Similarly, Consequence noted, the band revised the dialogue intro of “Undone – The Sweater Song” so that guitarist Brian Bell could acknowledge Coachella and “mention . . . an after-party in Green Day’s dressing room.” (Green Day played the main stage last night.) Weezer also “switched up the lyrics to ‘Beverly Hills,’ shouting, ‘Living in Coachella, California’” instead.

Per the L.A. Times, there was understandably no mention of the incident involving Lauren. On the contrary, Shriner appeared on stage “pump[ing] his fist and [drawing] a huge round of cheers from the overflow crowd of several thousands.”

According to Variety, and between “Pork and Beans” and “Undone – The Sweater Song,” Cuomo declared: “We were making the Weezer movie back in Los Angeles, but when Coachella called and asked if we could make a surprise appearance, we said ‘Heck yeah.’ It’s so great to be here with all you guys and let out all these emotions.”

You can see Weezer’s entire setlist – as well as videos from their performance – below.

Weezer’s Coachella 2025 Setlist (April 12, 2025)

01. "My Name Is Jonas”

02. "Hash Pipe”

03. "Pork and Beans”

04. "Undone – The Sweater Song” (spoken dialogue lyrics changed to mention Coachella and Green Day”)

05. "Island in the Sun”

06. "The Good Life”

07. "Perfect Situation”

08. "Surf Wax America”

09. "Beverly Hills” (two instances of “Livin’ in Beverly Hills” changed to “Livin’ in Coachella, California”)

10. “Enter Sandman” (Metallica cover, with “Buddy Holly” tease)

11. “Say It Ain’t So”

12. “Buddy Holly”

Weezer – “My Name Is Jonas” (April 12, 2025)

Weezer – “Buddy Holly” (April 12, 2025)

Weezer – “Hash Pipe” (April 12, 2025)

Weezer – “Say It Ain’t So” (April 12, 2025)

Weezer – “Enter Sandman” (April 12, 2025)

Weezer – “Beverly Hills” (April 12, 2025)

Reactions From Attendees + Fans

By all accounts, Weezer’s set was majorly welcomed and enjoyed by concertgoers, and while it certainly received enthusiastic responses on social media, it also received some pushback (to put it lightly).

For example, one user on X showed modest disappointment about their setlist: “Watching Weezer's Coachella performance. I still have good memories about them, just always a what if scenario of just how great they could have been if Rivers didn't venture into pop. They've had good to great songs since their past, but not a single 2010+ song in the set.”

On April 10, someone on X replied to Weezer’s post about Coachella: “I’m so excited to see y’all again!!! But I also want to say I understand if you all don’t and I hope you know fans would understand why you wouldn’t. Sending all the love.”

However, other responses have been considerably more negative and abrasive.

For instance, one person asked: “When will the new album “Bullet Sponge Bitch” be released?” Likewise, another person joked, “I heard weezer was gonna cover who shot the sheriff at Coachella but for some reason decided against it. Haha get it,” whereas someone else proclaimed: “Your fucking libtard idiots. I'll never spend another dime on anything Weezer. And tell your bass player his hooker wife is going to prison for a very long time!”

You can see those responses below.

More About Shriner + Lauren’s Situation

As mentioned above, Loudwire reported last week that on Tuesday, April 8, “police . . . shot” Lauren and “booked her for attempted murder while they were pursing suspects in a Lost Angeles hit-and-run.”

Per the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened after California Highway Patrol “requested a backup locating three misdemeanor hit-and-run suspects who fled into a residential neighborhood near the 134 Freeway and Figueroa Street.”

As they entered the rear yard of a residence on the 5300 block of Waldo Place, they saw Lauren “armed with a handgun” – Loudwire wrote – and after refusing to drop the weapon, she pointed it at officers.

Per TMZ, she was then shot in the shoulder when officers fired back. Subsequently, she was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for the non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Loudwire added: “She was ultimately booked for attempted murder, and a 9-millimeter handgun was found at her residence. Cops determined that Lauren was not involved in the hit-and-run.”

On April 10, Loudwire reported that Lauren was “released on $1 million bond” alongside confirming that she “fired a single shot [at officers]” as she ignored orders to drop her gun (prompting them to fire back).



This past Friday (April 11), the New York Post reported that – after giving a positive update on Lauren’s condition as he walked his dogs – Shriner declared: “See you at Coachella!” before entering his home.