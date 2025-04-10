Weezer Bassist’s Wife Released on $1M Bond, It’s Confirmed She Shot at Police

Jillian Lauren, wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, has been released on $1 million bond after she was involved in a police shootout and charged with attempted murder, according to TMZ.

The publication previously reported that cops shot Lauren in the shoulder in the midst of the altercation. Now, law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Lauren also fired a single shot after ignoring multiple commands to drop her weapon.

How Did Jillian Lauren Get Involved in a Police Shootout?

The shootout took place on Tuesday afternoon when the Los Angeles Police Department was searching for a hit-and-run suspect around L.A.'s Eagle Rock neighborhood. As they entered a residential backyard, Lauren emerged from a neighboring residence with a handgun.

Police allegedly told Lauren multiple times to drop the weapon, but she refused. When she pointed the gun at the cops, they fired and struck her in the shoulder. She was later transported to a hospital, where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, and booked with attempted murder. Cops found a 9-millimeter handgun at Lauren's residence.

READ MORE: 5 Rock + Metal Musicians Who Were Convicted of Murder

New Police Scanner Audio Gives Details of Jillian Lauren Shootout

Newly obtained police scanner audio reveals more details about the hit-and-run and ensuing shootout between Lauren and the police.

As cops are searching for the male hit-and-run suspect — whom they find stripped down to his underwear and wading in a pool to avoid being caught — they notice a "female Hispanic, long gray shirt, black hair, black pants, she has a gun in her hand."

The cops then say, "Female suspect was the one that shot at us," and later, "Female suspect's going to be wanted for ADW [assault with a deadly weapon] on the PO [police officer]." An officer also requests a response for a "female suspect, gunshot victim."

Police determined that Lauren was not involved in the hit-and-run. They arrested the original suspect at the scene, and two others remain at large.

READ MORE: What Does Toto's Guitarist Really Think of Weezer's 'Africa' Cover?

Will Weezer Still Play Coachella Following Jillian Lauren Police Shootout?

A source told TMZ that Lauren's husband and Weezer bassist Scott Shriner was not home during the police shootout. Weezer were added to the 2025 Coachella lineup last-minute and are scheduled to perform on Saturday alongside Green Day, the Misfits, Travis Scott, Charli XCX and more.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the band will still play the festival despite the shootout.