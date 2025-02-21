5 Rock + Metal Musicians Who Were Convicted of Murder

There are at least five rock and metal musicians who were convicted of murder.

There are probably many more who've committed murder and weren't convicted for it, so this isn't quite a definitive list. Instead, we're focusing on the ones who were found guilty of the crime and did the time for it, either in jail or another way.

The circumstances of each of the cases in this gallery are very different from each other as well. In one instance, a musician was struggling with a severely debilitating mental health condition that they suffered from for the rest of their life.

In another one of the situations, the murder was the result of an accident. It was an irresponsible accident, but killing someone wasn't intended by any means.

We're not excusing these musicians for what they did. Ending someone's life is a serious thing no matter what the details around the occurrence were. Thus, they were punished for their crime by the law.

Different places have different laws for how crimes are punished. Norway, for example, has a maximum prison sentence of 21 years. However, according to VOA News, the law was amended in 2002 so that in very severe cases where the perpetrator is still deemed a danger to society, their sentence can be extended indefinitely in five year increments.

Scroll through the images below to read about rock and metal musicians who were convicted of murder.

