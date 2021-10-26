Local News Won’t Say Mannequin Pussy’s Name in Gear Theft Report, Because Pussy

Rock band Mannequin Pussy had their van and gear stolen after playing a gig in Lakewood, OH, just outside of Cleveland. But anyone watching the Channel 19 News' report on the theft wouldn't know who the victims were, because the local news couldn't say the band's name.

Despite naming the band in his Twitter post, Channel 19 Reporter Jim Nelson did what he could to avoid an FCC fine on TV by referring to Mannequin Pussy as "the rockers," or "the band," and "their," in his coverage.

Nelson details what happened after Mannequin Pussy bedded down in a Courtyard by Marriot on Oct. 23, before heading to another show in Connecticut in the morning. They woke to find their van jacked along with the attached trailer with all their equipment inside.

Vocalist and guitarist Marisa "Missy" Dabice did a zoom interview with Channel 19 for the report. She estimates the value of the missing stuff at $50,000. She says, "it's not an option to throw in the towel... (We have to) keep going." Some other bands on the tour have let Mannequin Pussy borrow gear so they can continue to play.

Dabice has been making pleas to get the stuff back.

Nelson notes that the lack of security camera footage and easy access to several interstates means the thieves "could be anywhere" by now.

It seems the music community knows who Mannequin Pussy is (despite the non-naming), and is rallying behind them. A Go Fund Me was created and as of press time, they raised over $40,000 to replace what was stolen. That's about 10gs over the $30,000 goal.

Unfortunately, Mannequin Pussy aren't the only band to have their gear and/or van stolen as of late. Most recently, Russian Circles had a bunch of gear stolen from their U-Haul truck in California.

Dabice says the van and some of the equipment was insured, but that's a long way from covering what was stolen with the van rentals, lost merch, etc. If you'd like to help, click the Go Fund Me page here. And say it. SAY THEIR NAME.