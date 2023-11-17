20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 10-16, 2023)
As we near Black Friday and the holiday gift giving season, just a reminder that concert tickets make a nice stocking stuffer. And you've come to the right place as 20 new rock and metal concert tours were announced this week alone. And that's not to mention all the festivals and one-off specialty shows that were also revealed in the last seven days.
There's a little something for everyone, whether it be your headbanging, leather-wearing Judas Priest worshipping uncle, your 90s Pantera-grooving cousin or even your alt-rock psychedelically-inclined sibling anxious about Porno for Pyros return. Plus you've got Sammy Hagar digging deep into the Van Halen catalog, Staind bringing past and present together like they never took a hiatus and Starset staging their latest installations for their interplanetary fandom.
So start checking the names off your shopping list by giving the gift of live music, perhaps with some of the selections from this week's newly announced rock and metal tours below.
Bryan Adams
Support Acts: Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook
Notes: Adams continues his "So Happy It Hurts" trek with a new North American leg of tour dates.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 20 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Jan. 21 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Jan. 23 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Jan. 24 – Stateline, Nev. @ Tahoe Blue Event Center
Jan. 26 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose
Jan. 28 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Jan. 30 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Feb. 01 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Feb. 02 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena
Feb. 03 – Hidalgo, Texas @ Payne Arena *
Feb. 06 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey *
Feb. 08 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena CDMX *
Feb. 21 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center ^
Feb. 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Feb. 23 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena
Feb. 27 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 28 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Feb. 29 – Highland Heights, Ky. @ Truist Arena
March 01 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
March 03 – Norfolk, Va. @ Scope Arena
March 05 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 06 – Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena
March 08 – Orlando, Fla. @ Addition Financial Arena ^
March 10 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center ^
March 12 – North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
March 13 – Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena
March 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 16 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
March 17 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
March 19 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
March 20 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial
* Without Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook
^ On Sale November 18 at 10 AM Local Time
Bowling for Soup
Support Acts: Lit and The Dollyrots
Notes: The band is supporting their latest album, Night Owls.
Ticketing Info: Here
Jan. 21 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Jan. 23 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
Jan. 24 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall
Jan. 25 - Ponte Verde, Fla. @ Ponte Verde Concert Hall
Jan. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Jan. 28 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Dropkick Murphys
Support Acts: Pennywise and The Scratch
Notes: The Dropkick Murphys venture out for their annual St. Patrick's Day tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 13 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic
Feb. 14 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena *
Feb. 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
Feb. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
Feb. 18 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Spokane Live
Feb. 19 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM
Feb. 20 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center
Feb. 21 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center
Feb. 24 - Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live
Feb. 25 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
Feb. 26 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Feb. 27 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Feb. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
March 1 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium
March 2 - Wheeling, W.V. @ WesBanco Arena
March 3 - Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
March 5 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Freedom Hall
March 6 - Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall
March 7 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena
March 8 - State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center Theatre
March 9 - Binghamton, N.Y. @ Visions Veterans Memorial Arena
March 11 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ MJN Convention Center
March 12 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ Citizens House Of Blues Boston
March 15 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 16 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway **
March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway **
* Dropkick Murphys & Pennywise co-headline show
** Opener(s) TBA
Extreme
Support Acts: Living Colour
Notes: These dates are added onto their previously announced spring 2024 tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 08 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
March 09 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live
March 10 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre
March 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
March 13 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
March 15 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland
March 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman
Foreigner
Support Acts: Headpins
Notes: The band is in the midst of their farewell tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
May 3 - Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre
May 4 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre
May 6 - Dawson Creek, British Columbia @ Ovintiv Events Centre
May 8 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
May 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
May 11 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre May 13 - Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan @ Moose Jaw Events Centre
May 14 - Brandon, Manitoba @ Westoba Place Arena
May 16 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
Sammy Hagar
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Hagar and Michael Anthony will be joined by Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham, leaning heavy on Van Halen material as well as other selections for Hagar's career.
Ticketing Info: Here
July 13 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 16 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 20 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 22 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 24 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 26 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 27 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 2 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 3 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug. 11 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
Aug. 14 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
Aug. 16 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
Aug. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 23 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 25 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 30 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 31 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
READ MORE: Sammy Hagar Extends Invite to David Lee Roth + Alex Van Halen for 2024 Tour
Peter Hook and the Light
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Performing the Substance albums from Joy Division and New Order
Ticketing Info: Here
Aug. 31 - Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
Sept. 01 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Sept. 03 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Sept. 04 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
Sept. 06 - New York, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
Sept. 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre
Sept. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sept. 11 - Austin, Texas @ The Far Out Lounge and Stage
Sept. 13 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues
Sept. 14 - Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues
Sept. 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Sept. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Sept. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
Sept. 21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Sept. 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom
Sept. 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
Sept. 26 - Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sept. 28 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Judas Priest
Support Acts: Sabaton
Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's forthcoming album, Invincible Shield, due March 8.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 18 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
April 19 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
April 21 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
April 24 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
April 25 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 27 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Center
April 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River
May 01 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre
May 02 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
May 4 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center
May 05 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ St Louis Music Park
May 07 - Huntsville, Ala. @ VBC Propst Arena
May 09 - Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 11 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 12 - Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
May 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 17 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
May 19 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 21 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
May 22 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Mannequin Pussy
Support Acts: Soul Glo
Notes: The tour comes in support of their I Got Heaven album, due March 1.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 5 - Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall
April 6 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry
April 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall
April 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
April 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi Indy
April 12 - Cleveland Heights, Ohio @ Grog Shop
April 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
April 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
April 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
April 18 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips
April 19 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock
April 20 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
April 22 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf
April 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
April 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda
April 27 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall
April 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
April 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
May 2 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
May 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
May 5 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theatre
May 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
May 8 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon
May 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew’s Hall - The Shelter
May 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern
May 13 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair
May 14 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair
May 16 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel
May 17 - Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis
May 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
Osees
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: Here
Aug. 31 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel
Sept. 1 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel
Sept. 2 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel
Sept. 3 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel
Sept. 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom
Sept. 6 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos
Sept. 7 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos
Sept. 9 - Boise, Idaho @ Treefort Music Hall
Sept. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall
Sept. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Sept. 13 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sister Bar
Sept. 14 - Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole
Oct. 15 - Shiprock, N.M. @ Shiprock Chapter House
Oct. 16 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep
Oct. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
Oct. 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall
Oct. 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom
Oct. 21 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall
Oct. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale
Oct. 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
Oct. 25 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
Oct. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
Oct. 28 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Oct. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
Palehound
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 19 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Wilson Center ~
Feb. 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric ~
Feb. 21 - Williamsport, Pa. @ Community Arts Center - Martin Theatre ~
Feb. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Garrison ^
Feb. 24 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz ^
Feb. 26 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre ~
Feb. 27 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center ~
Feb. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed ~
March 01 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed ~
March 02 - St. Paul, Minn. @ The Palace ~
March 03 - St. Paul, Minn. @ The Palace ~
March 05 - Duluth, Minn. @ DECC Symphony Hall ~
March 06 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom ~
March 08 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre ~
March 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts ~
March 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman %
March 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom %
March 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern %
March 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco %
March 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield %
March 31 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield %
April 02 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox %
April 03 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox %
April 04 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre %
April 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom %
~ w/ Jason Isbell
% w/ Sleater-Kinney
^ w/ Chris Farren
Pantera
Support Acts: Lamb of God
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 3 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena
Feb. 5 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 7 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 10 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
Feb. 13 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 14 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Feb. 16 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre -
Feb. 18 - Green Bay, Wis. @Resch Center
Feb. 20 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
Feb. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 27 - Québec City, Quebec @ Centre Vidéotron
Porno for Pyros
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Though only recently reuniting, Porno for Pyros have announced that their 2024 run will be a farewell tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 13 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory Orange County
Feb. 15 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory San Diego
Feb. 17 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater
Feb. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
Feb. 21 – Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up Aspen
Feb. 22 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
Feb. 24 –- Omaha, Neb. @ Astro Theatre
Feb. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed
Feb. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit
Feb. 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
March 02 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Parx Casino
March 03 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 05 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 07 – Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
March 08 – New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
March 10 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
RX Bandits
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: The group is playing dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Resignation.
Ticketing Info: Here
March 8 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
March 9 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory
March 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
March 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
March 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
March 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live
March 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
March 23 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Brooklyn Monarch
Brian Setzer
Support Acts: None listed
Notes: Setzer continues in support of his The Devil Always Collects album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 24 - Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Feb. 25 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Feb. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Feb. 28 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Celebrity Theatre
March 1 - Temecula, Calif. @ Pechanga Resort Casino
March 2 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl
March 3 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Tucson Theatre
March 5 - Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre
March 6 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
March 7 - Dallas, Texas @ The Majestic Theatre
March 9 - Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre
March 10 - La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro Theater
SIM
Support Acts: Fame on Fire, Within Destruction
Notes: This marks the band's first ever North American headline tour.
Ticketing Info: Here
April 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune
April 20 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
April 22 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall
April 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco
April 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater
April 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
April 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
May 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Echo Music Lounge
May 3 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall
May 4 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe
May 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
May 7 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East
May 8 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
May 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
May 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Buckhead Theatre
May 12 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville*
May 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 15 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
May 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall
May 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
May 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Beanfield
May 23 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
*Festival Date
Staind
Support Acts: Seether, Saint Asonia, Tim Montana
Ticketing Info: Here
April 22 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
April 23 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater (on-sale date TBD)
April 30 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
May 1 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
May 5 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
May 7 - Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
May 9 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
May 11 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
May 12 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 14 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
May 15 - Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Starset
Support Acts: None Listed.
Notes: The "Immersion: The Final Chapter" tour comes as frontman Dustin Bates readies his second novel, "A Brief History of The Future."
Ticketing Info: Here
April 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
April 8 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
April 9 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
April 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
April 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
April 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
April 16 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
April 17 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
April 19 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall
April 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium
April 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
April 23 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
April 24 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
April 26 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
April 27 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
April 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
May 10 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
May 13 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Life
May 14 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
May 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Twin Temple
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: The tour comes in support of their God Is Dead album.
Ticketing Info: Here
Feb. 3 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park
Feb. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater
Feb. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
Feb. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Echo Music Hall
Feb. 18 - Houston, Texas @ Rise
Feb. 19 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Feb. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse
Feb. 21- St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Feb. 23- Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
Feb. 24- Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
Feb. 25- Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Feb. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
Feb. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
March 1 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale
March 2 - Montreal, Quebec @ Tulipe
March 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
March 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic
March 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
March 8 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
March 9 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
March 10 - Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre
March 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
March 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
U.D.O.
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: These dates are rescheduled from the band's postponed 2023 run.
Ticketing Info: Here
Sept. 06 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Artie's
Sept. 07 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault
Sept. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Sept. 11 - Jefferson, La. @ Southport Music Hall
Sept. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop
Sept. 14 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rolling Oaks Event
Sept. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Sept. 17 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse
Sept. 18 - Glendale, Ariz. @ The 44
Sept. 20 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge
Sept. 21 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Stages
Sept. 22 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go
Sept. 23 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
Sept. 25 - Denver, Calif. @ Rickhouse
Sept. 27 - Mchenry, Ill. @ The Vixen
Sept. 28 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Oct. 01 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey
Oct. 02 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques
Oct. 03 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace
Oct. 04 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge
Oct. 05 - Ringle, Wis. @ Q & Z Expo
Oct. 06 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall
Oct. 09 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
Oct. 12 - Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City Music Hall
Also of Note:
* Rock legend George Thorogood will commemorate the 50th anniversary of his first show by taking part in a special "An Evening With George Thorogood & The Destroyers" discussion and performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles Dec. 1. Matt Pinfield will be the guest moderator.
Ticketing Info: Here
* The 2024 edition of the When We Were Young Festival returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 19, 2024. Next year's lineup is primarily filled with acts revisiting classic albums for full sets. Leading the pack are My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, A Day To Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Pierce the Veil, The Used, Simple Plan, The All-American Rejects and more.
Ticketing Info: Here
* The lineup for the 2024 Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly has been announced. Biohazard (playing Urban Discipline), Deicide (playing Deicide, Legion and Once Upon the Cross), Dying Fetus (old school set), Jesus Piece, Crowbar (playing Crowbar and Odd Fellows Rest), Tomb Mold, Internal Bleeding, 200 Stab Wounds, Will Haven, Enforced, Terminal Nation, Lamp of Murmuur, Daeva and Witching will play over two days - April 11 and 12 - at Philadelphia's Fillmore.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Speaking of festivals, the 2024 Homesick Festival will take place Feb. 2-3 at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom. Acts confirmed so far include Crushed, Dazy, Fucked Up, Harms Way, Julie, Kumo 99, Light Asylum, MSPAINT, Narrow Head, Poison Ruin, Spellling, Superchunk, Upchuck, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, World Peace and Zulu.
Ticketing Info: Here and Here
* Kid Rock and country superstar Jason Aldean will head up a traveling festival mini-tour dubbed Rock the Country. The tour will hit seven small towns, providing a festival mix of rock and country artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, Big and Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson, Randy Houser, Uncle Kracker, Tyler Farr, Pecos & the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock and Sadie Bass & Dee Jay Silver. Stops include Gonzalez, La. (April 5-6, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center), Ashland, Ky. (April 19-20, Boyd County Fairgrounds), Rome. Ga. (May 10-11, Kingston Downs), Ocala, Fla. (June 7-8, Majestic Oaks Ocala), Mobile, Ala. (June 21-22, The Grounds), Poplar Bluff, Mo. (June 28-29, Brick's Offroad Parks), Anderson, S.C. (July 26-27, Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center).
Ticketing Info: Here
* The 7th annual Midnight Wonderland charitable festival returns to the Whisky-a-Go-Go on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip on Dec. 12. This year's lineup features an all-star headlining band of Billy Graziadei of Biohazard; Cello Dias of Soulfly; Roy Mayorga of Ministry; Charlie Paulson of Goldfinger, and Master of Ceremonies Jeffrey Damnit.. There will also be raffled prizes from name bands. Proceeds will help out the Midnight Mission's continued efforts with the unhoused in Downtown Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info: Here
* Ceremony have announced a one-off show celebrating their punk classic album Rohnert Park. The show will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 24 with some still to be named special guests.
Ticketing Info: Here
