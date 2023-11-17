20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Nov. 10-16, 2023)

As we near Black Friday and the holiday gift giving season, just a reminder that concert tickets make a nice stocking stuffer. And you've come to the right place as 20 new rock and metal concert tours were announced this week alone. And that's not to mention all the festivals and one-off specialty shows that were also revealed in the last seven days.

There's a little something for everyone, whether it be your headbanging, leather-wearing Judas Priest worshipping uncle, your 90s Pantera-grooving cousin or even your alt-rock psychedelically-inclined sibling anxious about Porno for Pyros return. Plus you've got Sammy Hagar digging deep into the Van Halen catalog, Staind bringing past and present together like they never took a hiatus and Starset staging their latest installations for their interplanetary fandom.

So start checking the names off your shopping list by giving the gift of live music, perhaps with some of the selections from this week's newly announced rock and metal tours below.

Bryan Adams

Support Acts: Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook

Notes: Adams continues his "So Happy It Hurts" trek with a new North American leg of tour dates.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 20 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Jan. 21 – Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Jan. 23 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Jan. 24 – Stateline, Nev. @ Tahoe Blue Event Center

Jan. 26 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose

Jan. 28 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Jan. 30 – El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Feb. 01 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Feb. 02 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center Arena

Feb. 03 – Hidalgo, Texas @ Payne Arena *

Feb. 06 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Arena Monterrey *

Feb. 08 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Arena CDMX *

Feb. 21 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center ^

Feb. 22 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Feb. 23 – Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena

Feb. 27 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 28 – Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Feb. 29 – Highland Heights, Ky. @ Truist Arena

March 01 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

March 03 – Norfolk, Va. @ Scope Arena

March 05 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 06 – Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

March 08 – Orlando, Fla. @ Addition Financial Arena ^

March 10 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center ^

March 12 – North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

March 13 – Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena

March 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 16 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

March 17 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

March 19 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

March 20 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial

* Without Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook

^ On Sale November 18 at 10 AM Local Time

Bowling for Soup

Support Acts: Lit and The Dollyrots

Notes: The band is supporting their latest album, Night Owls.

Ticketing Info: Here

Jan. 21 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Jan. 23 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Jan. 24 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall

Jan. 25 - Ponte Verde, Fla. @ Ponte Verde Concert Hall

Jan. 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Jan. 28 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Dropkick Murphys

Support Acts: Pennywise and The Scratch

Notes: The Dropkick Murphys venture out for their annual St. Patrick's Day tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 13 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic

Feb. 14 - Ontario, Calif. @ Toyota Arena *

Feb. 15 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

Feb. 17 - Portland, Ore. @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

Feb. 18 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Spokane Live

Feb. 19 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM

Feb. 20 - Casper, Wyo. @ Ford Wyoming Center

Feb. 21 - Idaho Falls, Idaho @ Mountain America Center

Feb. 24 - Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live

Feb. 25 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

Feb. 26 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Feb. 27 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Feb. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

March 1 - Columbia, S.C. @ Township Auditorium

March 2 - Wheeling, W.V. @ WesBanco Arena

March 3 - Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

March 5 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Freedom Hall

March 6 - Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

March 7 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena

March 8 - State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center Theatre

March 9 - Binghamton, N.Y. @ Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

March 11 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ MJN Convention Center

March 12 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

March 14 - Boston, Mass. @ Citizens House Of Blues Boston

March 15 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 16 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway **

March 17 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway **

* Dropkick Murphys & Pennywise co-headline show

** Opener(s) TBA

Extreme

Support Acts: Living Colour

Notes: These dates are added onto their previously announced spring 2024 tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

March 08 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

March 09 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live

March 10 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

March 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

March 13 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

March 15 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Graceland

March 16 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman

Foreigner

Support Acts: Headpins

Notes: The band is in the midst of their farewell tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

May 3 - Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre

May 4 - Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre

May 6 - Dawson Creek, British Columbia @ Ovintiv Events Centre

May 8 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

May 10 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

May 11 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre May 13 - Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan @ Moose Jaw Events Centre

May 14 - Brandon, Manitoba @ Westoba Place Arena

May 16 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

Sammy Hagar

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Hagar and Michael Anthony will be joined by Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham, leaning heavy on Van Halen material as well as other selections for Hagar's career.

Ticketing Info: Here

July 13 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 16 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 24 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 26 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 27 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 3 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 11 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Aug. 14 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Aug. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 23 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 25 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 30 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 31 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Peter Hook and the Light

peter hook Falcon Publicity loading...

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Performing the Substance albums from Joy Division and New Order

Ticketing Info: Here

Aug. 31 - Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

Sept. 01 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Sept. 03 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 04 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Sept. 06 - New York, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

Sept. 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sept. 11 - Austin, Texas @ The Far Out Lounge and Stage

Sept. 13 - Houston, Texas @ House Of Blues

Sept. 14 - Dallas, Texas @ House Of Blues

Sept. 16 - San Diego, Calif. @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

Sept. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Sept. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

Sept. 21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Sept. 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 25 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Sept. 26 - Portland, Ore. @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sept. 28 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Judas Priest

Judas Priest at Power Trip, Oct. 7, 2023 Bryan Rolli, UCR loading...

Support Acts: Sabaton

Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's forthcoming album, Invincible Shield, due March 8.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 18 – Wallingford, Ct. @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

April 19 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

April 21 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

April 24 – Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

April 25 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 27 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Center

April 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May 01 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

May 02 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

May 4 - Kalamazoo, Mich. @ Wings Event Center

May 05 – Maryland Heights, Mo. @ St Louis Music Park

May 07 - Huntsville, Ala. @ VBC Propst Arena

May 09 - Daytona, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 11 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 12 - Mobile, Ala. @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

May 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 17 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

May 19 – Washington, D.C. @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 21 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 22 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Mannequin Pussy

mannequin pussy Photo by Millicent Hailes loading...

Support Acts: Soul Glo

Notes: The tour comes in support of their I Got Heaven album, due March 1.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 5 - Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall

April 6 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

April 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

April 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

April 11 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi Indy

April 12 - Cleveland Heights, Ohio @ Grog Shop

April 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

April 15 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

April 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

April 18 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips

April 19 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

April 20 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

April 22 - Santa Fe, N.M. @ Meow Wolf

April 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

April 26 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda

April 27 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

April 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

April 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

May 2 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

May 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

May 5 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ Aggie Theatre

May 7 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

May 8 - Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

May 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew’s Hall - The Shelter

May 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Horseshoe Tavern

May 13 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair

May 14 - Cambridge, Mass. @ The Sinclair

May 16 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

May 17 - Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

May 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Osees

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: Here

Aug. 31 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel

Sept. 1 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel

Sept. 2 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel

Sept. 3 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel

Sept. 5 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

Sept. 6 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Sept. 7 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Sept. 9 - Boise, Idaho @ Treefort Music Hall

Sept. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Sept. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Sept. 13 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sister Bar

Sept. 14 - Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole

Oct. 15 - Shiprock, N.M. @ Shiprock Chapter House

Oct. 16 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

Oct. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

Oct. 19 - Chicago, Ill. @ Thalia Hall

Oct. 20 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

Oct. 21 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall

Oct. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

Oct. 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Oct. 25 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

Oct. 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Oct. 28 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Oct. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Palehound

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 19 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Wilson Center ~

Feb. 20 - Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric ~

Feb. 21 - Williamsport, Pa. @ Community Arts Center - Martin Theatre ~

Feb. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Garrison ^

Feb. 24 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz ^

Feb. 26 - Portland, Maine @ State Theatre ~

Feb. 27 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center ~

Feb. 29 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed ~

March 01 - Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed ~

March 02 - St. Paul, Minn. @ The Palace ~

March 03 - St. Paul, Minn. @ The Palace ~

March 05 - Duluth, Minn. @ DECC Symphony Hall ~

March 06 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom ~

March 08 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Embassy Theatre ~

March 09 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts ~

March 25 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman %

March 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom %

March 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern %

March 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco %

March 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield %

March 31 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield %

April 02 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox %

April 03 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox %

April 04 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre %

April 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom %

~ w/ Jason Isbell

% w/ Sleater-Kinney

^ w/ Chris Farren

Pantera

Support Acts: Lamb of God

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 3 - Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

Feb. 5 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Feb. 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 10 - Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

Feb. 13 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Feb. 14 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 16 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre -

Feb. 18 - Green Bay, Wis. @Resch Center

Feb. 20 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 24 - Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 27 - Québec City, Quebec @ Centre Vidéotron

Porno for Pyros

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Though only recently reuniting, Porno for Pyros have announced that their 2024 run will be a farewell tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 13 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory Orange County

Feb. 15 – San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory San Diego

Feb. 17 – Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theater

Feb. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

Feb. 21 – Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up Aspen

Feb. 22 – Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

Feb. 24 –- Omaha, Neb. @ Astro Theatre

Feb. 26 – Chicago, Ill. @ Salt Shed

Feb. 27 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

Feb. 29 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

March 02 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Parx Casino

March 03 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 05 – Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 07 – Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

March 08 – New York, N.Y. @ Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

March 10 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

RX Bandits

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: The group is playing dates celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Resignation.

Ticketing Info: Here

March 8 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

March 9 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

March 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

March 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

March 16 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

March 21 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

March 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

March 23 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Brooklyn Monarch

Brian Setzer

Support Acts: None listed

Notes: Setzer continues in support of his The Devil Always Collects album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 24 - Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Feb. 25 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Feb. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Feb. 28 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Celebrity Theatre

March 1 - Temecula, Calif. @ Pechanga Resort Casino

March 2 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Pearl

March 3 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Tucson Theatre

March 5 - Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre

March 6 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

March 7 - Dallas, Texas @ The Majestic Theatre

March 9 - Salina, Kan. @ The Stiefel Theatre

March 10 - La Vista, Neb. @ The Astro Theater

SIM

Support Acts: Fame on Fire, Within Destruction

Notes: This marks the band's first ever North American headline tour.

Ticketing Info: Here

April 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Neptune

April 20 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

April 22 - San Francisco, Calif. @ August Hall

April 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Belasco

April 25 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 26 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

April 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

April 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

May 1 - Dallas, Texas @ Echo Music Lounge

May 3 - Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall

May 4 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe

May 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

May 7 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

May 8 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

May 10 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

May 11 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Buckhead Theatre

May 12 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome To Rockville*

May 14 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 15 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall

May 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

May 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Beanfield

May 23 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

May 24 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

*Festival Date

Staind

Support Acts: Seether, Saint Asonia, Tim Montana

Ticketing Info: Here

April 22 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 23 - Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater (on-sale date TBD)

April 30 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 1 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

May 5 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 7 - Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 9 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

May 11 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 12 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 14 - Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 15 - Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Starset

Support Acts: None Listed.

Notes: The "Immersion: The Final Chapter" tour comes as frontman Dustin Bates readies his second novel, "A Brief History of The Future."

Ticketing Info: Here

April 6 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 8 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

April 9 — Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

April 12 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

April 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

April 15 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

April 16 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

April 17 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

April 19 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall

April 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

April 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 23 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

April 24 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

April 26 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

April 27 — Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

April 28 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

May 10 - Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

May 13 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Life

May 14 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

May 16 — Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Twin Temple

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: The tour comes in support of their God Is Dead album.

Ticketing Info: Here

Feb. 3 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

Feb. 14 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Nile Theater

Feb. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

Feb. 17 - Dallas, Texas @ Echo Music Hall

Feb. 18 - Houston, Texas @ Rise

Feb. 19 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Feb. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

Feb. 21- St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Feb. 23- Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Feb. 24- Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Feb. 25- Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Feb. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Feb. 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

March 1 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

March 2 - Montreal, Quebec @ Tulipe

March 3 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

March 5 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic

March 6 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

March 8 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

March 9 - Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

March 10 - Denver, Colo. @ The Gothic Theatre

March 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

March 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

U.D.O.

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: These dates are rescheduled from the band's postponed 2023 run.

Ticketing Info: Here

Sept. 06 - Frenchtown, N.J. @ Artie's

Sept. 07 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault

Sept. 08 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Sept. 11 - Jefferson, La. @ Southport Music Hall

Sept. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Rise Rooftop

Sept. 14 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rolling Oaks Event

Sept. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Sept. 17 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse

Sept. 18 - Glendale, Ariz. @ The 44

Sept. 20 - San Francisco, Calif. @ DNA Lounge

Sept. 21 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Stages

Sept. 22 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go

Sept. 23 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

Sept. 25 - Denver, Calif. @ Rickhouse

Sept. 27 - Mchenry, Ill. @ The Vixen

Sept. 28 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Oct. 01 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Brass Monkey

Oct. 02 - Montreal, Quebec @ Foufounes Electriques

Oct. 03 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee's Palace

Oct. 04 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge

Oct. 05 - Ringle, Wis. @ Q & Z Expo

Oct. 06 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Shank Hall

Oct. 09 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

Oct. 12 - Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City Music Hall

Also of Note:

* Rock legend George Thorogood will commemorate the 50th anniversary of his first show by taking part in a special "An Evening With George Thorogood & The Destroyers" discussion and performance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles Dec. 1. Matt Pinfield will be the guest moderator.

Ticketing Info: Here

* The 2024 edition of the When We Were Young Festival returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Oct. 19, 2024. Next year's lineup is primarily filled with acts revisiting classic albums for full sets. Leading the pack are My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, A Day To Remember, Jimmy Eat World, Pierce the Veil, The Used, Simple Plan, The All-American Rejects and more.

Ticketing Info: Here

* The lineup for the 2024 Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly has been announced. Biohazard (playing Urban Discipline), Deicide (playing Deicide, Legion and Once Upon the Cross), Dying Fetus (old school set), Jesus Piece, Crowbar (playing Crowbar and Odd Fellows Rest), Tomb Mold, Internal Bleeding, 200 Stab Wounds, Will Haven, Enforced, Terminal Nation, Lamp of Murmuur, Daeva and Witching will play over two days - April 11 and 12 - at Philadelphia's Fillmore.

Ticketing Info: Here

* Speaking of festivals, the 2024 Homesick Festival will take place Feb. 2-3 at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom. Acts confirmed so far include Crushed, Dazy, Fucked Up, Harms Way, Julie, Kumo 99, Light Asylum, MSPAINT, Narrow Head, Poison Ruin, Spellling, Superchunk, Upchuck, Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, World Peace and Zulu.

Ticketing Info: Here and Here

* Kid Rock and country superstar Jason Aldean will head up a traveling festival mini-tour dubbed Rock the Country. The tour will hit seven small towns, providing a festival mix of rock and country artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Koe Wetzel, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, Big and Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson, Randy Houser, Uncle Kracker, Tyler Farr, Pecos & the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, Colt Ford, Elvie Shane, Treaty Oak Revival, Gavin Adcock and Sadie Bass & Dee Jay Silver. Stops include Gonzalez, La. (April 5-6, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center), Ashland, Ky. (April 19-20, Boyd County Fairgrounds), Rome. Ga. (May 10-11, Kingston Downs), Ocala, Fla. (June 7-8, Majestic Oaks Ocala), Mobile, Ala. (June 21-22, The Grounds), Poplar Bluff, Mo. (June 28-29, Brick's Offroad Parks), Anderson, S.C. (July 26-27, Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center).

Ticketing Info: Here

* The 7th annual Midnight Wonderland charitable festival returns to the Whisky-a-Go-Go on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip on Dec. 12. This year's lineup features an all-star headlining band of Billy Graziadei of Biohazard; Cello Dias of Soulfly; Roy Mayorga of Ministry; Charlie Paulson of Goldfinger, and Master of Ceremonies Jeffrey Damnit.. There will also be raffled prizes from name bands. Proceeds will help out the Midnight Mission's continued efforts with the unhoused in Downtown Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info: Here

* Ceremony have announced a one-off show celebrating their punk classic album Rohnert Park. The show will take place at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 24 with some still to be named special guests.

Ticketing Info: Here