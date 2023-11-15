Sammy Hagar Extends Invite to David Lee Roth + Alex Van Halen for Van Halen-Heavy 2024 Tour

Since the 2020 death of Eddie Van Halen, there has been plenty of talk of some sort of celebratory tour revisiting Van Halen's legacy, but all efforts to do something involving all of the key players from the band's past have not come to fruition. But earlier this week, Sammy Hagar revealed that he and Michael Anthony will turn their focus heavily on their Van Halen history with a 2024 tour. And better yet, they've extended invites to David Lee Roth and Alex Van Halen should they want to take part at some point during the run.

Hagar visited SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show (as seen below) where he spoke about the "Best of All Worlds" tour, which will find his frequent collaborator Michael Anthony of Van Halen fame, performing with Hagar's onetime Chickenfoot bandmate and guitar great Joe Satriani on guitar and his Sammy Hagar and the Circle drummer Jason Bonham behind the kit. And while the tour is not entirely devoted to Van Halen material, working in some of Hagar's other solo and past band material as well, the guys have made it clear they intend to go deeper than usual into the Van Halen catalog for this run.

That said, they also wanted it known that the door is open for other guests to join their celebration of the Van Halen legacy. Hagar told Stern, "This is really a celebration of all that and we're the only ones that can do it. We can invite every musician in every town. First of all, if there's a guitar player in town, they come out to see Joe [Satriani] just like they used to come out to see Eddie. So if there's guitar players [that want to play] we'll get them involved. Other singers, we'll get them involved. If Alex Van Halen wants to come out, we'll get him involved. If David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us, come on motherfucker. YOU ... ARE ... WELCOME."

Back in July of this year, Hagar said on the That Rocks! podcast that there would not be a Van Halen reunion tour, pointing out that Alex Van Halen had not responded to his calls. He also stated, "It's too late. I've already said it a million times — Wolfie [Van Halen] is doing such a great job with what he's doing, and he would be the perfect guy [to play with us at a tribute concert], so that's out. Dave [Lee Roth] and I are still alive, but there's no way he would cooperate with me." But as for a full fledged Van Halen reunion, Hagar stated the obvious that the thought of a reunion run couldn't happen without the late great Eddie Van Halen.

As for Wolfgang Van Halen, he's spoken about his reluctance to play Van Halen material and revealed that his performance of Van Halen music at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in 2022 would serve as his musical tribute. Wolfgang also shared in the summer of 2022 that "some people" were making the possibility of a Van Halen tribute show "very difficult."

What Are Sammy Hagar's Expectations?

When asked by Stern if he thought Alex Van Halen might eventually come around, the singer responded, "I would hope so. I reach out to Al about once a month for a couple of years now and he doesn't get back to me," adding a chuckle. When Stern asked him how he reached out to the drummer, Hagar responded, "I call, I leave a voice message, I send a text, I send an email - all three things - I'm like, 'Give me a call.'"

"Al's favorite line to me every time he wanted to get back together was, 'You know, Sam, we ain't getting any younger.' So I'd say, 'Hey Al, we ain't getting any younger. Give me a call. What do you want to do? Come on over. Let's get together. Mike [Anthony] and I will meet you somewhere," said Hagar, issuing a public plea.

Where You Can See Sammy Hagar's "The Best of All Worlds" Tour

The trek, dubbed the Best of All Worlds tour, will launch on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on Aug. 31 in St. Louis. Loverboy will open the dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Nov. 17). Dates can be found at the bottom of this post.

Sammy Hagar Extends Invites to David Lee Roth + Alex Van Halen for 2024 Tour (SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show)

Sammy Hagar, Best of All Worlds 2024 Tour

July 13 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 16 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 24 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 26 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 27 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 3 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 11 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

Aug. 14 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Aug. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 23 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 25 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 27 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 30 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 31 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

