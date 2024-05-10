Another week, another new batch of fresh rock and metal tours. In fact, we've got 17 new tours to reveal, with several key festival announcements as well.

It all starts with Falling in Reverse, who are taking out Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9ne and more on the "Popular Monstour II." Beartooth are back for the second leg of "The Surface" tour. Then you've got Coal Chamber taking out a package that includes Fear Factory, Twiztid and Wednesday 13 among others.

And how about those special shows and festivals? This week we got the Austin City Limits Festival lineup, August Burns Red's annual Christmas show details and sadly, a bummer announcement from long-running festival Music Midtown.

What will you be seeing? Who gets your concert dollar? Check out all the new tours and festivals for rock and metal fans announced this past week.

Amorphis / Dark Tranquility

amorphis 2024 Jaakko Manninen loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Oct. 6

Support Acts: Fires in the Distance

Ticketing Info

Beartooth

beartooth Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 3

Support Acts: Currents, Boundaries and Nevertel

Ticketing Info

Beasto Blanco

beasto blanco Jed Williams loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - 28

Support Acts: Supporting Lord of the Lost

Ticketing Info

BIG|BRAVE

BIG|BRAVE 2024 press photo BIG|BRAVE loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - 23

Support Acts: Spiritual Poison

Ticketing Info

Coal Chamber

coal chamber's dez fafara in 2023 Jeff Hahne, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 29

Support Acts: Fear Factory, Twiztid, Wednesday 13, Black Satellite

Ticketing Info

Falling in Reverse

Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse singing onstage in a fringe leather jacket Daniel Knighton, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 18 - Sept. 26

Support Acts: Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9ne

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: Falling in Reverse Announce First Album Since 2017

Fontaines D.C

Fontaines D.C. Theo Cottle loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 20

Support Acts: Beenstellar

Ticketing Info

King 810

king 810 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - Sept. 1

Support Acts: Last Ten Seconds of Life, Extortionist

Ticketing Info

KK's Priest / Accept

kk's priest and accept 2024 press photos Napalm Records (2) loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Oct. 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Last Night of Solace / Fatalist

last night of solace Cheyannne Singleton loading...

Tour Dates: July 11 - 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Man With a Mission

man with a mission For the Win Media loading...

Tour Dates: June 25 - July 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Mannequin Pussy

mannequin pussy Millicent Hailes loading...

Tour Dates: May 10 - 23; July 12-Aug. 4; Sept. 26 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Johnny Marr / James

johnny marr and james 2024 press photos. Niall Lea / James Broughton loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope press photo J Creative House loading...

Tour Dates: July 11 - 31

Support Acts: Foxies, Natalia Tayler

Ticketing Info

The Sisters of Mercy

sisters of mercy 2024 press photo Mick Burgess loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: Blaqk Audio

Ticketing Info

Starcrawler

starcrawler Photo by Cameron McCool loading...

Tour Dates: May 23 - June 7; Sept. 25 - Nov. 3

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Lacey Sturm

Lacey Sturm For the Win Media loading...

Tour Dates: June 28 - July 18

Support Acts: Islander, Amethyst Michelle

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

heartsick, inkcarceration festival 2023 Lexie Alley for Inkcarceration Festival loading...

* The lineup for the Austin City Limits Festival was announced earlier this week with Blink-182 among the headline acts performing over the Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13 weekends at Austin's Ziiker Park in Texas. Something Corporate, Grand Funk Railroad, Foster the People, Mannequin Pussy, Dustin Kensrue and more are also on the bill.

Ticketing Info

* August Burns Red have announced their annual Christmas Burns Red shows. The band will head up performances Dec. 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall in the Lancaster County Convention Center in Pennsylvania. The remainder of the lineup will be announced at a later date.

Ticketing Info

* Godsmack, Halestorm, The Warning and Flat Back have all signed on for the 2024 Halloween Hullabaloo Oct. 13 at Seattle's ShoWare Center.

Ticketing Info

* Megadeth will head up the four-day Day of the Mega Dead concert experience in Mexico City Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The music weekend features private concerts, including a special acoustic breakfast show, as well as activities such as Lucha Libre and street food tours. More details will be announced closer to date.

Ticketing Info

* Music Midtown officials announced that the annual Atlanta-based festival will take a hiatus this year.