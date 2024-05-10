17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (May 3-9, 2024)
Another week, another new batch of fresh rock and metal tours. In fact, we've got 17 new tours to reveal, with several key festival announcements as well.
It all starts with Falling in Reverse, who are taking out Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9ne and more on the "Popular Monstour II." Beartooth are back for the second leg of "The Surface" tour. Then you've got Coal Chamber taking out a package that includes Fear Factory, Twiztid and Wednesday 13 among others.
And how about those special shows and festivals? This week we got the Austin City Limits Festival lineup, August Burns Red's annual Christmas show details and sadly, a bummer announcement from long-running festival Music Midtown.
What will you be seeing? Who gets your concert dollar? Check out all the new tours and festivals for rock and metal fans announced this past week.
Amorphis / Dark Tranquility
Tour Dates: Sept. 3 - Oct. 6
Support Acts: Fires in the Distance
Beartooth
Tour Dates: July 5 - Aug. 3
Support Acts: Currents, Boundaries and Nevertel
Beasto Blanco
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - 28
Support Acts: Supporting Lord of the Lost
BIG|BRAVE
Tour Dates: Aug. 2 - 23
Support Acts: Spiritual Poison
Coal Chamber
Tour Dates: Aug. 23 - Sept. 29
Support Acts: Fear Factory, Twiztid, Wednesday 13, Black Satellite
Falling in Reverse
Tour Dates: Aug. 18 - Sept. 26
Support Acts: Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance, Tech N9ne
Fontaines D.C
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: Beenstellar
King 810
Tour Dates: Aug. 1 - Sept. 1
Support Acts: Last Ten Seconds of Life, Extortionist
KK's Priest / Accept
Tour Dates: Aug. 31 - Oct. 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Last Night of Solace / Fatalist
Tour Dates: July 11 - 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Man With a Mission
Tour Dates: June 25 - July 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Mannequin Pussy
Tour Dates: May 10 - 23; July 12-Aug. 4; Sept. 26 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Johnny Marr / James
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: None Listed
Cassadee Pope
Tour Dates: July 11 - 31
Support Acts: Foxies, Natalia Tayler
The Sisters of Mercy
Tour Dates: Sept. 14 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Blaqk Audio
Starcrawler
Tour Dates: May 23 - June 7; Sept. 25 - Nov. 3
Support Acts: None Listed
Lacey Sturm
Tour Dates: June 28 - July 18
Support Acts: Islander, Amethyst Michelle
Also of Note:
* The lineup for the Austin City Limits Festival was announced earlier this week with Blink-182 among the headline acts performing over the Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13 weekends at Austin's Ziiker Park in Texas. Something Corporate, Grand Funk Railroad, Foster the People, Mannequin Pussy, Dustin Kensrue and more are also on the bill.
* August Burns Red have announced their annual Christmas Burns Red shows. The band will head up performances Dec. 13 and 14 at Freedom Hall in the Lancaster County Convention Center in Pennsylvania. The remainder of the lineup will be announced at a later date.
* Godsmack, Halestorm, The Warning and Flat Back have all signed on for the 2024 Halloween Hullabaloo Oct. 13 at Seattle's ShoWare Center.
* Megadeth will head up the four-day Day of the Mega Dead concert experience in Mexico City Oct. 31-Nov. 3. The music weekend features private concerts, including a special acoustic breakfast show, as well as activities such as Lucha Libre and street food tours. More details will be announced closer to date.
* Music Midtown officials announced that the annual Atlanta-based festival will take a hiatus this year.
