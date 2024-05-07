Falling In Reverse have just announced their new album Popular Monster. It's the band's first since 2017's Coming Home and the news arrives in tandem with the release of a music video for the debut single, "Ronald," and a new series of headlining North American tour dates.

In the years since the release of Coming Home, Falling In Reverse have kept new music coming, pumping out a handful of highly successful singles, such as "Drugs," "Popular Monster" and "Watch the World Burn."

Singer Ronnie Radke admitted that his last record "tanked," and as he looked to rap and pop, he elected to pursue the singles route for a while. This allowed him to fully concentrate on developing each song rather than a batch of songs all at once.

Popular Monsters features 11 tracks, many of which have already been released as singles, and will be released on July 26.

See the album art and track listing below and view the "Ronald" music video further down the page where you will also find the new tour dates. The single features guest appearances by rapper Tech N9ne and Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible.

Falling In Reverse, Popular Monster Artwork + Track Listing

01. "Prequel"

02. "Popular Monster"

03. "All My Life"

04. "Ronald" (feat. Tech N9ne & Alex Terrible)

05. "Voices In My Head"

06. "Bad Guy" (feat. Saraya)

07. "Watch The World Burn"

08. "Trigger Warning"

09. "ZOMBIFIED"

10. "NO FEAR"

11. "Last Resort" (Reimagined)

READ MORE: Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke Does Good Deed, Fan Brings Him to Tears

Falling In Reverse, "Ronald" Music Video