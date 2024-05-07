Falling in Reverse Announce 2024 North American Tour With Dance Gavin Dance + More

Falling in Reverse have announced a 2024 North American headlining tour to coincide with the news of their new song "Ronald" and upcoming new album, Popular Monster.

The trek kicks off Aug. 18 in Nampa, Idaho and wraps up Sept. 26 in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum. Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides and Tech N9ne, who makes a guest appearance on "Ronald," will provide support for every date on the run, while Jeris Johnson and Nathan James will open select dates.

The general sale for tickets starts this Friday (May 10) at 10AM local time and can be purchased here. See the full itinerary below.

Falling in Reverse were just out on the road earlier this year with Disturbed for their Take Back Your Life tour, which also featured support from Plush.

READ MORE: Falling in Reverse Release HEAVY New Song With Two Very Different Special Guests

Frontman Ronnie Radke's X (formerly Twitter) account was deleted in late February and Falling in Reverse's website showed a 502 error, causing some to speculate that new music was underway.

The website is back up and running now, so you can pre-order/pre-save Popular Monster and check out its accompanying new merch line. The record will be out July 26.

Falling in Reverse 2024 North American Tour Dates With Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides + Tech N9ne

Aug. 18 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Amphitheater*

Aug. 21 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ BECU Live at Northern Quest*

Aug. 22 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre*

Aug. 23 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

Aug. 25 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug. 27 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater*

Aug. 29 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

Aug. 30 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^

Sept. 1 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

Sept. 2 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Sept. 4 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater^

Sept. 6 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live^

Sept. 7 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain^

Sept. 9 — Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion^

Sept. 10 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater^

Sept. 12 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake^

Sept. 13 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center^

Sept. 15 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^

Sept. 16 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park^

Sept. 17 — Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island^

Sept. 20 — Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater^

Sept. 21 — St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^

Sept. 23 — Denver, Colo. @ The JunkYard^

Sept. 25 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^

Sept. 26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum^

*With Nathan James

^With Jeris Johnson

Falling In Reverse 2024 Tour admat Falling In Reverse loading...