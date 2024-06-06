In what could be one of the biggest collaborations of the year, Falling in Reverse have teamed up with Jelly Roll on the new song, "All My Life."

There may be no hotter artists than Falling in Reverse and Jelly Roll, who have both been regular headline grabbers over the past year, and now the Ronnie Radke-led band has invited Jelly Roll to hop on a song with them.

A Year of Falling in Reverse Collaborations

After issuing singles over the last few years, Ronnie Radke confirmed that a new album titled Popular Monster would be coming Aug. 16. In addition, the group delivered the ferocious new song "Ronald" that featured Radke trading vocals with Slaughter to Prevail's Alex Terrible and rapper Tech N9ne.

But that little appetizer has set the stage for "All My Life," which finds country crossover star Jelly Roll once again indulging his love of rock by pairing up with Falling in Reverse on a country leaning new song.

As for the song itself, it's a good time jam about living through some bad times. Both Radke and Jelly Roll belt at different times in the song's repeated chorus, "All my life I've fucked up and I can't deny / I do my best to get it together / I told you once, I told you a million times

I just can't live like this forever." The song's catchiness and the backing "woo-hoo's" seem to ensure its earworm potential over the summer months.

The song also has a western-themed video with Ronnie Radke riding a horse and guest cameos from Bunny XO (Jelly Roll's wife), Saraya and Epitaph Records honcho Brett Gurewitz.

Check out the track and the song's lyrics below.

Falling in Reverse Featuring Jelly Roll, "All My Life"

Falling in Reverse Featuring Jelly Roll, "All My Life" Lyrics

Yeah I've been high and low

I've been sober, I've been fighting

Searching for my love

Feeling all the wrong places

Word on the streets is I got a bad reputation, yeah

I may have true good, but that was true love I got a stroke of bad luck everywhere I look

Every time I go right everything goes wrong

And I'm self-destruct when I'm close to love

So someone take my phone because All my life I've fucked up and I can't deny

I do my best to get it together

I told you once, I told you a million times

I just can't live like this forever I've been up and down, I've been through hell and back

I've had my share of drama, baby please cut me some slack

I know you want to get through to me but I am my worst enemy

I may have true good, but that was true love I got a stroke of bad luck everywhere I look

Every time I go right everything goes wrong

And I'm self-destruct when I'm close to love

Better buckle down and get in love

Here we go because All my life I've fucked up and I can't deny

I do my best to get it together

I told you once, I told you a million times

I just can't live like this forever Because all my life I've fucked up and I can't deny

I do my best to get it together

I told you once, I told you a million times

I just can't live like this forever Because all my life I've fucked up and I can't deny

I do my best to get it together

I told you once, I told you a million times

I just can't live like this forever

falling in reverse's ronnie radke and jelly roll

Where You Can See Falling in Reverse in 2024

It's on in late summer and fall as Falling in Reverse will head up the "Popular Monstour II" tour starting on Aug. 18 in Nampa, Idaho.

Dates run through Sept. 26 in Los Angeles with Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance and Tech N9ne joining for the full run, and Nathan James and Jeris Johnson playing select dates.

Visit the Falling in Reverse website for all tour dates and ticketing info.