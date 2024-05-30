Ronnie Radke Gives Young Falling in Reverse Superfan a ‘Dream Day’ at Festival

Ronnie Radke gave a young Falling in Reverse superfan her "dream day" earlier this month at the Sonic Temple Festival in Ohio.

The youngster, named Lily, has a rare condition called Epidermolysis bullosa, which causes the skin to be fragile and develop blisters or tear very easily, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. Children born with the condition are called "Butterfly children" because of how delicate their skin is.

Falling in Reverse are Lily's favorite band, so Radke gave her the experience of a lifetime a few weeks ago at Columbus' Sonic Temple Festival. She got to meet the band and watch their performance from the side of the stage. The group also signed the setlist and gave it to her.

In heartwarming footage from the meeting, Lily told Radke that her favorite Falling in Reverse songs are "Popular Monster" and "Get Me Out." The latter is from the band's 2015 album Just Like You, and Radke noted that the track is a deep cut.

When the vocalist asked Lily who her favorite musician in the band is, she replied, "Everybody is!"

See the clip below.

The video received mostly positive comments from fans.

"How can y’all hate Ronnie. I met him at 14 and can confirm he is the sweetest with kids, he was so nice to me as a kid," someone wrote.

"This is why people love Ronnie, he doesn’t take life to serious, he’s funny as hell, and all in all a nice dude. Why not instead of attacking him, ask him about his life. He’s got a lot of stories!" another comment reads.