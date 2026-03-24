Brittany Furlan Granted Restraining Order Against Ronnie Radke Over Harassment

Brittany Furlan has been granted a restraining order against Ronnie Radke following the ongoing drama that's transpired between them over the last year.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Furlan was granted a civil harassment restraining order by the court on March 17. The two-year order requires Radke to stay at least 100 yards away from Furlan, her home, her workplace and prohibits him from contacting her directly or indirectly until March 20, 2028.

An individual uploaded court documents to Reddit that further state Radke is not allowed to mention Furlan online or encourage others to contact or harass her. If he fails to adhere to the conditions in the order, he can be arrested and charged with a crime that may result in jail time for up to one year, a $1,000 fine or both.

Why Did Brittany Furlan File a Restraining Order Against Ronnie Radke?

In May of 2025, Furlan revealed that she had been communicating on social media with someone she believed to be the Falling in Reverse frontman. The vocalist denied that the conversations she had were with him, implying that she had fallen for a catfish scam.

The situation created a lot of back-and-forth drama between the two, with both parties continuously sharing posts about each other on social media and Radke even mocking her in a Falling in Reverse music video.

Earlier this year, the drama resurfaced when Furlan accused Radke of attempting to contact her through alleged fake social media accounts, which the singer denied having any connection to. He fired back in various, lengthy videos attacking Furlan's character and appearance.

READ MORE: Ronnie Radke Fires Back at 'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman

Radke filed a restraining order against Furlan in January that was denied. The singer claimed he subpoenaed Snapchat in order to uncover the identity of the individual that was allegedly impersonating him.

Furlan then filed a restraining order against Radke later that month that was initially denied because the court clerk didn't find it to be an emergency order. However, the court decided to hold a hearing to address the request and now it's been granted.

The identity of the person(s) who allegedly impersonated Radke has not been publicly revealed.

This wasn't the first time someone fell for a rock star catfish. Check out some other cases below.