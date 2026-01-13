Brittany Furlan Reportedly Files Restraining Order Against Ronnie Radke, Singer’s Girlfriend Blasts Her in Statement

Brittany Furlan has reportedly filed a restraining order against Ronnie Radke for allegedly harassing her. The singer's girlfriend has also spoken out against Furlan on social media.

TMZ reports that Furlan filed the temporary restraining order against the Falling in Reverse vocalist today (Jan. 13) and called him "unhinged and obsessed." The court has since denied the request and a hearing will be held on Jan. 23 to address the situation.

Why Did Brittany Furlan File a Restraining Order Against Ronnie Radke?

According to the TMZ report, Furlan alleges she was definitely communicating with Radke on Snapchat last year "due to the explicit nature of the content" and claims that he's been harassing her on social media ever since.

Furlan claimed that Radke begged her to leave Tommy Lee and that the singer stood her up at his house after they made plans to meet up, according to the report.

She reportedly accused Radke of contacting her through fake social media accounts, mocking her in a music video and posting videos about the situation online "intending for his fans to attack me."

TMZ has since noted that the court denied Furlan's request.

What Did Radke's Girlfriend Say on Social Media?

Radke's girlfriend, Dana Dentata, shared a screenshot of a message she received from Furlan in May of last year on her Instagram story yesterday (Jan. 12) and wrote the following:

This woman claiming my boyfriend is obsessed with her sent me this "threat" message back in May when it came out she had been catfished and we tried to tell her "I'm so sorry but it's not possible" and she spiraled from there. [She] hasn't stopped instigating or lying about being catfished since. I was with him 24/7 it's not possible it was him and I can't wait til we can give her the identity and IP address of the catfish so she can finally get the help she needs.

The message from Furlan read, "Girl, you think you're hard just cause you're a fake Juggalo? You're just a broken woman. I'm not scared of you. You don't know the life that I've lived. You and your little boyfriend are about to be shook by the truth that we just uncovered. Stay tuned."

Furlan added in her message to Dentata that she wouldn't say anything about the situation if Radke didn't.

See the screenshot below.

dana dentata instagram story brittany furlan Instagram - @danadentata loading...

How Did the Situation Between Furlan and Radke Start?

The situation between Furlan and Radke started in May of 2025 when the Falling in Reverse frontman called Furlan out on social media, alleging that she fell for a catfish that was impersonating him.

Furlan shared a lengthy video addressing the claims and admitted that she'd been communicating with someone on Snapchat, believing that it was Radke. She revealed that she and Lee had been having some marital problems but the couple eventually worked through it.

READ MORE: 'Catfish' Host Weighs in on Brittany Furlan + Ronnie Radke Scandal

Aside from when Radke did mock Furlan in the video for Falling in Reverse's "All My Women," which was a collaboration with Hardy, the situation had mostly been dropped by the public.

Then in early January, Furlan shared several posts on her Instagram story alleging that Radke had been contacting her and leaving "cruel" comments from a fake social media account. Radke responded from his own account and denied that any of the pages belonged to him.

Radke filed a restraining order against Furlan last week, which was denied. He's since filed a lawsuit against two John Doe's that he alleges have been impersonating him online, though he doesn't know their identities yet [via TMZ]. The rocker is also in the process of subpoenaing Snapchat to uncover the IP addresses of the alleged impersonators.

While on the subject of beefs, revisit some of rock and metal's biggest feuds below.