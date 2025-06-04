‘I Was So Lonely’ – Brittany Furlan Explains Why She Fell for Ronnie Radke Catfish Scandal

During a farewell episode on her podcast, Brittany Furlan explained what led her to fall for the Ronnie Radke catfish scandal a few weeks ago.

Last month it was revealed that Furlan, who's married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, had been messaging someone pretending to be Radke through Snapchat several weeks prior. Radke exposed the situation on his Instagram after he was confronted about it by Lee in a private message.

Furlan shared a TikTok addressing the situation several days later. She admitted to engaging with the individual on Snapchat and acknowledged that it was wrong, and then shared clips of audio messages she received from Radke calling her a "liar" and accusing her of "stalking" him.

Radke allegedly contacted the FBI to try and uncover who'd been impersonating him, as he learned other women had received messages from someone pretending to be him on Snapchat as well.

Furlan Explains Why She Fell for the Catfish Scandal

In a new and final episode of her podcast This Is the Worst (which she co-hosts with Brittany Schmitt), Furlan shared the reason she entertained a conversation with an individual outside of her marriage.

Without getting into too much detail, Furlan admitted that she and Lee have had to forgive each other for a lot of things during their marriage, despite the fact that they love each other a lot.

"I reached a place of loneliness in my marriage where I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. I got to a point where I was just so incredibly lonely and we were very disconnected for a very long time," she said.

"And when this person reached out to me on Snapchat, I took the bait. I think coming from a place of desperate loneliness, you kind of grasp onto any affection that anyone gives you or attention or whatever."

She once again acknowledged that it was wrong for her to seek attention and comfort from someone in that way who isn't her husband, and took full responsibility for the situation at hand. She ultimately just wished it hadn't been made as public as it was.

Furlan and Lee apparently only grew distant with each other recently, as she stated that she would never have imagined herself being in this situation a year ago. In fact, she said she would have judged someone in her position a year ago.

She further noted that the Radke impersonator knew a lot of personal details about her life.

"They knew the ins and outs of my relationship, which is really weird... They were like, 'I know you've been with your husband for a while, I know he drinks a lot.' They've talked to me about this stuff," she elaborated.

How Furlan Tried Dealing With the Loneliness Prior to Being Catfished

According to Furlan, she tried finding ways to deal with the loneliness she was feeling prior to the Radke impersonator reaching out to her on Snapchat. She discussed it with therapists, who suggested she try to find a way to fulfill her needs for love and affection while staying married.

She also confessed she asked Chat GPT for words of affirmation to make her feel loved and appreciated.

The State of Furlan and Lee's Marriage

Furlan didn't comment much on how she and Lee plan to proceed, but she seemed to be open to working through the situation with him.

"All of this happening has weirdly brought us closer together, which is really strange," she admitted. "I think we were finally faced with the reality of, what would life really be like without each other?"

Schmitt chimed in and added her perspective about how much Lee and Furlan love each other, and suggested there is room for them to mend their relationship going forward.

"We've been through this situation similarly before," Furlan responded, and had also pointed out earlier that she's had to forgive him for things in the past.

Check out the full episode below. It's the last episode of the podcast for the foreseeable future.

