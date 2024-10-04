Eight Rock + Metal Scams We Can’t Believe People Fell For

There are some rock and metal scams that we just can't believe people fell for.

Scams are certainly not a new thing, but thanks to the internet, it's easier than ever to pose as someone else online. It used to be possible to distinguish real public figures from fake ones with verification badges, but platforms have even blurred that line thanks to their subscription services, which allows anyone to have a blue checkmark next to their name.

Still, there comes a time when people should ask themselves how realistic certain scenarios are. Is it possible to talk to a famous musician online? Of course, but what are the odds they make their actual contact information that easily accessible?

There have been a couple of poor individuals that have fallen for some pretty intense catfish and scamming situations. One woman, in particular, ended up on an episode of Dr. Phil because she believed she was in a love triangle with two high-profile '80s rock stars. A few others have lost their entire retirement funds because a "musician" they "befriended" claimed to be in need.

It's upsetting that these people lost their money and someone they thought really meant a lot to them, and it's upsetting that there are people out there who are capable of being so sociopathic and evil. But it does happen — people have even tried to pose as Loudwire writers to get money from people online in exchange for an interview.

Always ask yourself if something feels realistic, and even if it does, ask yourself again. Beware of scammers.

There are a whole lot of rock and metal musicians that have been impersonated over the years, but some of them cost people a lot of money (and their dignity). Those are the ones we chose to focus on for this list. Scroll through the gallery below to see some rock and metal scams we can't believe ever even happened.

