Bring Me the Horizon frontman Oli Sykes was struck by a phone thrown by an audience member during the band's Monday show at St. Louis' Enterprise Center.

The singer was finishing up "Happy Song," the band's fourth song of the night, when the phone struck him. The projectile appeared to hit Sykes in the head or chest before landing on the ground in front of him.

"Who the f--k just threw a phone?" Sykes asked while picking it up, glancing at the item, tossing it to security by the stage and declaring, "Cheers, though, that was sick."

You can see fan-shot video of the incident from various angles below and at the following link.

One of the fans noted that after the incident, Sykes appeared reluctant to walk down the catwalk that brought him closer to the crowd.

What Fans Were Saying About the Incident

On a Reddit thread related to the incident, one fan paraphrased a classic Austin Powers line by asking, "Who throws a phone? Honestly?!"

Another fan noted that Sykes later told the crowd he felt "dizzy" from getting hit and kept reaching toward his head throughout the show. Yet another person noted that "his temple was swollen and scratched up pretty bad."

"Poor dude. He’s so chill that he didn’t even make a big deal out of it. I would have been so mad if I got hit with a phone lol," one user wrote.

Other fans noted that Sykes didn't go into the crowd during "Drown," which had been fairly common at previous shows.

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On the X post showing the incident up close, one person replied, "People nowadays have no concept of concert etiquette." Another added, "He struggled to finish after this, f--k whoever did this," while another commented, "what the actual f--k is wrong with people, ruining the show for the band and everybody else."

Yet another fan shared on Instagram, "Whoever threw the phone tonight at Oli in St. Louis is a complete asshole. Get well soon, Oli! The band still finished despite this accident."

Where Are Bring Me the Horizon Playing Next?

Indeed, the show did go on, with the band playing a 16-song set (per Setlist.fm) before calling it a night.

Bring Me the Horizon are currently in the midst of a U.S. tour that continues on Tuesday at Kansas City, Missouri's T-Mobile Center. They'll head to St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday and Chicago on Friday before concluding the run on Saturday with a headlining performance at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio. All ticketing information can be found at the band's website.

See Bring Me the Horizon in our gallery of the Best Rock Song of Each Year Since 1970 below: