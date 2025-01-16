The Highest Selling Album by 16 Big Metal Bands

Here are the highest selling albums from some of the biggest metal bands.

The disparity among the names on this list is eye-popping.

Metallica's self-titled "black album' alone, for example, has sold more than 17 million copies in the U.S. since it was released in 1991.

To put that into perspective, Metallica has sold more copies than the best-selling albums of Pantera, Megadeth, Disturbed and Korn combined. It's even outsold Nirvana's Nevermind, also released in 1991, by more than seven million copies.

Then, there's the other end of the spectrum with bands like Bring Me The Horizon and Ghost rising in popularity at the same time when album sales started to plummet across the entire music industry.

Here are 16 big metal bands and their best-selling albums through the end of 2024 according to music sales data provider Luminate*.

*Sales records date back to 1991.

