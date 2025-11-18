Welcome to Rockville Reveals Over 160 Bands for 2026 Lineup

The Welcome to Rockville 2026 lineup has been revealed with some of the biggest names in rock and metal leading the way. The four-day music event taking place May 7-10 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla., will feature Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Bring Me the Horizon and My Chemical Romance leading the way.

In total, over 160 bands will play the five stages over the four-day festival. In addition to the headliners, other big names include Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Staind, Turnstile, The Offspring, Parkway Drive, Breaking Benjamin, Motionless in White, Lamb of God, A Day to Remember, Rise Against and Yellowcard.

The full list of acts can be viewed below:

Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Guns N' Roses, Bring Me The Horizon, TURNSTILE, Five Finger Death Punch, The Offspring, Breaking Benjamin, A Day To Remember, Godsmack, Staind, Parkway Drive, Lamb of God, Yellowcard, Rise Against, All Time Low, Motionless in White, Alice Cooper, Ice Nine Kills, Amon Amarth, Simple Plan, Lorna Shore, Coheed and Cambria, Slaughter To Prevail, Sleeping with Sirens, Hollywood Undead, Black Label Society, Highly Suspect, Dance Gavin Dance, Architects, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Poppy, The Warning, Behemoth, Dethklok, Zakk Sabbath, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Tom Morello, Underoath, Black Veil Brides, Mayday Parade, Sepultura, Suicidal Tendencies, Starset, Coal Chamber, Sevendust, Yelawolf, Badflower, Story of the Year, Plain White T's, Avatar, In Flames, Switchfoot, The Home Team, State Champs, Gym Class Heroes, The Plot In You, Static-X, Hatebreed, We The Kings, Paleface Swiss, Kreator, Eagles of Death Metal, 3OH!3, Cradle of Filth, The Wonder Years, L.S. Dunes,

Atreyu, DragonForce, Wind Rose, Carcass, Palaye Royale, Failure, Polaris, Memphis May Fire, Blessthefall, DevilDriver, From First To Last, Apocalyptica, Senses Fail, Four Year Strong, FUEL, Violent Vira, Dying Fetus, Breathe Carolina, Whitechapel, thrown, Bloodywood, Buckcherry, All That Remains, Anberlin, Magnolia Park, Cattle Decapitation, The Ready Set, Catch Your Breath, Crown The Empire, Chelsea Grin, Death Angel, Biffy Clyro, Drowning Pool, DOPE, Make Them Suffer, Thornhill, Demon Hunter, Saliva, Brand of Sacrifice, Fozzy, Holding Absence, Sick Puppies, 10 Years, Dead Poet Society, VOILÀ, Napalm Death, Spineshank, Thy Art Is Murder, Alpha Wolf, Deicide, The Paradox, Local H, Carnifex, Bodysnatcher, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Egypt Central, Winona Fighter, House of Protection, Fame On Fire, The Word Alive, Amira Elfeky, Suffocation, Nonpoint, The Ataris, Jiluka, Nekrogoblikon, Red, Ill Niño, Psychostick, Adelitas Way, Framing Hanley, Immolation, Archers, Galactic Empire, Signs of the Swarm, Primer 55, Disembodied Tyrant, Ashes Remain, Spiritworld, Distant, Infected Rain, Castle Rat, Not Enough Space, The Haunt, Wolves at the Gate, Snuffed On Sight, If Not For Me, Colorblind, Ladrones, Platinum Moon, Netherwalker, and Kill The Robot.

Zoltan Bathory of Five Finger Death Punch says, "We are dropping our 10th studio album and kicking off our 20th anniversary world tour in 2026, so starting the year at Welcome To Rockville feels perfect. It is one of the biggest rock festivals in North America and there is no better stage to fire the first shot of this next chapter of Five Finger Death Punch."

What Special Things Are Happening at Welcome to Rockville 2026?

In addition to the wealth of music, there are certain sets that carry extra significance.

Bring Me The Horizon will play their only 2026 Florida show, while A Day to Remember and Yellowcard are also playing in their home state. This is also a hometown show for Magnolia Park and Not Enough Space. Welcome to Rockville will also be Parkway Drive's exclusive U.S. performance for 2026.

For Five Finger Death Punch, this is a 20th anniversary performance. Staind are celebrating 25 years of their Break The Cycle album (playing select songs from the landmark album).

Speaking of anniversaries, Sleeping With Sirens are celebrating 15 years of Let's Cheers to This. Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled album. It's a 20th anniversary show for DragonForce's Inhuman Rampage. Death Angel are revisiting Act III. Drowning Pool are celebrating 25 years of the Sinner album. Saliva are on 25 years of Every Six Seconds.

We should also note that these will be reunion appearances for From First to Last, Spineshank, Primer 55 and Egypt Central. And this will be one of the final appearances in the U.S. of Sepultura.

What Else Is Happening at Welcome to Rockville?

In addition, the Welcome To Rockville Battle for the Big Stage competition has returned for the 2026 edition. Through Nov. 30, bands can enter the competition here. Then, leading up to the festival, viewers can vote on who they want to play Rockville during the Sunday episodes of the Space Zebra show at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT on the DWP Twitch channel.

Fans will kick off the Welcome to Rockville celebration at the Wednesday night Welcome to Rockville Official Pre-Party at the festival site on May 6 with performances from Fuel, Local H, Adelitas Way and Ashes Remain. Pre-party passes are included with all camping packages and available to the public as a standalone ticket for $15 (all-in) here.

"Fifteen years in, Rockville has grown into something bigger than I ever imagined," says Danny Wimmer of DWP. "Last year’s record-breaking crowd raised the bar for what this festival could be, and this year’s lineup lives up to that energy. Bringing together Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon and so many others on the same bill is more than a booking decision — it’s what keeps this genre alive and moving forward. Rock only grows when every era and every sound has a place, and it’s important to me that all corners of this world are represented here. Being able to deliver a lineup like this in my home state is something I’m truly grateful for."

READ MORE: 6 Big Things That Happened At Welcome to Rockville 2025

"With the full lineup now revealed, fans can start getting loud for the 15th anniversary of Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway," said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. "We’re bringing the heat in 2026 — Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Five Finger Death Punch, Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin and over 160 bands ready to blow the doors off The World Center of Racing. Daytona is built for moments like this, and Rockville will deliver them all weekend long."

How Do I Get Tickets?

All Welcome To Rockville passes—including Single-Day, 4-Day GA, VIP, and the exclusive Daytona Owners Club—are on sale now. Fans can secure their spot for as little as $1 down, with flexible layaway options available for over six months.

Service fees on all pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year.

DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Welcome To Rockville passes—including 4-Day GA and Single Day GA—to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel who can verify their eligibility.

A Welcome to Rockville student offer will be available in 2026, allowing those with a valid .edu address access to a $125 (all-in, fees included) Single Day GA Pass via FEVO.

Fans can book an official Welcome to Rockville hotel package via Jampack starting as low as $10 down, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives. Jampack Hotel + Admission packages also allow festival re-entry each day. Additional perks vary depending on the hotel package.

An extremely limited number of Car + Tent camping passes are still available as an add-on to festival pass purchases and include festival re-entry access and free entry to the Wednesday night Welcome to Rockville Official Pre-Party at the festival site. RV camping passes are sold out, but a waitlist is available. Camping amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, a general store for supplies and more. General and Premium Parking passes are also available. Find camping and parking details through the Welcome to Rockville website.