6 Big Things That Happened at Welcome to Rockville 2025

Welcome to Rockville is officially in the books for 2025, but not without leaving some lasting memories for the bands and attendees alike. Below you'll find six big things that happened at the 2025 edition of the Welcome to Rockville festival at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Shinedown's "Simple" Guest Request Fulfilled

Shinedown have played their cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Simple Man" hundreds of times over the years, but the band wanted a little extra juice for their Welcome to Rockville performance in their home base of Florida.

So who better to call than the band that originated the song? After a false start, Brent Smith stopped down the performance of "Simple Man" during their headline set, telling the crowd, "You know what? Hang on. Something doesn't feel too right. Something's a little off. I mean, we are in Florida, are we not?" Pointing out that there's another band that started in Florida, they then proceeded to bring out Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd to join them.

Van Zant then took lead vocals, while Medlocke opened the song on guitar. Eventually, Brent Smith and the rest of Shinedown joined in on the fun.

Shinedown Welcome Lynyrd Skynyrd Legends for "Simple Man" at Welcome to Rockville 2025

Shinedown Lands Some Famous Stagehands

Shinedown could use the extra help and NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez and Harley-Davidson motorcycle rider James Rispoli could use some advance scouting knowledge, so they worked out a deal. The two professional racers served as stagehands for the veteran rockers ahead of their headline performance, and got a look at the Daytona International Speedway in advance of their future races as well.

“It’s like a completely different place,” Suarez told Orlando's News 6 of witnessing the track being used for concert purposes. “It’s been a good experience, and I’ve enjoyed it.”

The two racers moved production equipment, wrapped mic cables and took pictures of some of the performing bands during their day at the racetrack, but ultimately they couldn't get away from what they're most known for. Both Suarez and Rispoli hopped into golf carts with Shinedown's Zach Myers taking part as well as they raced around pit row.

READ MORE: 'Rock 'n' Roll Is Not Supposed to Be Safe' - Shinedown's Brent Smith Opens Up on New Music

“(Today) has been unreal,” Rispoli said. “It’s been crazy to see how the bands do it and to see some of my childhood heroes. This has been such an experience to come out to Daytona and be a part of this.”

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is coming up this August with Suarez now prepped to take the wheel after his weekend at Welcome to Rockville.

Halestorm Go Heavy on New Music

Fans of Halestorm were in for a treat at Welcome to Rockville as the group was in the giving spirit and providing a solid representation of their forthcoming album, Everest.

Though the band recently released the first single "Darkness Always Prevails," they were quite accommodating in providing five songs from the forthcoming set in total from their 11-song set at Welcome to Rockville.

The set kicked off with the live debut of "Fallen Star," then later the band rolled out "WATCH OUT!" for the first time live as well as "Rain Your Blood" and the set closing title track "Everest." This show also marked the first time the full band has played "Darkness Always Wins" in a live setting.

Fan shot video of the performances can be seen below. Everest is due Aug. 8.

Halestorm, "Rain in Your Blood" at Welcome to Rockville 2025

Halestorm, "WATCH OUT!" at Welcome to Rockville 2025

Halestorm, "Darkness Always Wins" at Welcome to Rockville 2025

Halestorm, "Everest" at Welcome to Rockville 2025

We Came as Romans Bring "No Rest" to Life

We Came as Romans had such a good time at Welcome to Rockville they used their platform to debut a new song in the live setting.

"We're having so much fun I think we're going to play a brand new song that has never been released or played before. What do you guys think about that," asked frontman Dave Stephens before introducing the song.

We Came as Romans last released their Darkbloom album in 2022, but there have been signs of new music forthcoming with the release of the single "Bad Luck" earlier this year and now the introduction of "No Rest for the Dreamer" live at Welcome to Rockville.

The song opens with a crushing wall of pulsing guitar and in your face vocals. Check out fan-shot footage as well as a brief clip posted from the Welcome to Rockville socials of the performance from their Thursday (May 15) performance.

We Came as Romans Debut "No Rest for the Dreamer" at 2025 Welcome to Rockville

Shannon Larkin's First Snot Performance

As was teased last week, former Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin was back behind the kit for the newly reunited Snot at Welcome to Rockville. Larkin had subbed in for Jamie Miller who was out on tour with Bad Religion in Spain and was unable to make the trip back in time due to the scheduling conflict.

Larkin and guitarist Tony Rombola announced their departures from Godsmack earlier this year.

Some fan-filmed video of Larkin behind the kit with Snot can be viewed below.

Shannon Larkin Joins Snot at Welcome to Rockville 2025

Fans Make It Fun

As always with festivals, the fans can sometimes bring as much entertainment as the bands. Several noticed a crowd surfing "grandpa" that was being passed around the audience while still on his scooter while Bullet for My Valentine were performing.

"Thank you grandpa for showing us what it is Like to live life to the fullest and achieving the impossible!!!!!," noted one fan posting a photo of the moment on Reddit. "I bet security up front were thinking "What. The. Fuck," added another person, while a third shared, "He made it all the way to the front too, guys from bfmv were smiling/laughing."

Meanwhile, a couple reportedly got engaged during Motionless in White's set at Welcome to Rockville. Of course, the special moment came during the band's performance of "Eternally Yours."

And props should be given to the organizers of Welcome to Rockville, as during an extremely warm weekend they not only had free water refill stations placed around the facilities, but they also slashed the prices of bottled water from $4.50 to $2 at all the bars located throughout the festival concourse as the temperatures started to soar.