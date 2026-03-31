Babymetal have announced their 2026 World Tour with a good portion of the scheduled dates taking place in the U.S. The band will be hitting the road with Halestorm and Violent Vira.

The trek gets underway Aug. 30 in San Diego, where Babymetal will open a show for My Chemical Romance before kicking off the headline portion of their run on Sept. 2 in Denver. The trek runs into early October, concluding with the band's appearance at the 2026 Aftershock Festival on Oct. 3.

The dates come as Babymetal are issuing the deluxe edition of their Metal Forth album on June 26.

Where Can I See Babymetal on Tour?

Babymetal have announced what is essentially a 20-date North American tour starting in late August and running into early October. That will then be followed by a brief Latin American tour that is set for late November and December.

All of the dates, cities and venues can be viewed below.

Babymetal / Halestorm / Violent Vira 2026 Tour Dates

Aug. 30 – San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park*

Sept. 2 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 4 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 5 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 7 – Toronto, Ontario @ RBC Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 10 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 12 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 13 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 15 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater

Sept. 16 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 18 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 19 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life**

Sept. 21 – St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sept. 23 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 25 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Sept. 26 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 29 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Oct. 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival**

*Supporting My Chemical Romance

**Festival

Babymetal 2026 Latin America Tour Dates

Nov. 28 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed

Dec. 1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena

Dec. 3 – Santiago, Chile @ Arena Movistar

Dec. 7 – Lima, Peru @ Costa 21

Dec. 12 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio Fray Nano

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How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the U.S. and Canadian shows will be available starting with an artist presale that begins on Monday, April 6 at 10AM local time. You can sign up now until April 5.

A Citi presale will begin on April 6, with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale starting Friday, April 10 at 10AM local time.

READ MORE: Babymetal Became the First Band to Reach This Chart Achievement

Tickets for Latin American dates will be available starting with an artist presale on Monday, April 20 at 10AM local time through April 21 at 11PM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on April 22. Check Babymetal's website for addition ticketing info.

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.