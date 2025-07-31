Here are five acoustic songs that are still hard and heavy, chosen by three-piece rock band Of Limbo.

The trio recently dropped their latest LP, Unplugged. It's a nine-track release featuring covers of Van Halen, Radiohead and Alice in Chains songs, as well as a mix of originals and another live offering.

These more calm, contemplative tracks are an ideal counterbalance to walls of guitar distortion, rumbling low end, frenetic drumming and powerful vocals we're all accustomed to in rock. It's perfect for relaxing in the summer sun or holing up inside on a rainy day.

And acoustic songs can be heavy in their own right, often times letting raw emotion wash over us.

We'll get to those heavy as hell unplugged and stripped down tracks in a moment, but first...

What You Need to Know About Of Limbo

From: Long Beach, California

First Album: Nicotine (2017)

New Album: Unplugged

Ever since debuting with Nicotine in 2017, Of Limbo have been putting in the work on the road. They've opened for the likes of Wolfmother, Hinder, Candlebox, Buckcherry, Joyous Wolf, Blue Oyster Cult and many more, while gradually releasing new music.

A turning point came in 2023 when the band dropped the single "California Demon" and now they're showcasing a different side of themselves with Unplugged.

One of the standouts is a cover of "Street Spirit" off Radiohead's 1995 album The Bends.

“My all-time most loved Radiohead song," vocalist and rhythm guitarist Jake Davies says. Complimenting his brother on lead guitar and additional vocals, he adds, "I am so proud of Luke’s guitar work on this cover. He wrote some guitar harmonies that really take it somewhere special. Our friend Lucas Holter from Whiskey & The Wolves is featured with us on this one and knocked it absolutely out of the park with his vocals. I got chills hearing him lay down his takes.”

Take a listen directly below.

Of Limbo, "Street Spirit" (Radiohead Cover)

Now, let's get to what Of Limbo think are the heaviest acoustic songs!

5 Acoustic Songs That Are Still Hard + Heavy, Chosen by Of Limbo's Jake and Luke Davies

The word “heavy” normally refers to a riff that just instantly gives you that stank face, or a vocal that breaks the barrier of what a human should even be capable of.

But acoustically, being “heavy” can have a whole other meaning. Sometimes, even a song as subtle as the “Hurt” cover by Johnny cash can carry an emotive weight that hits even harder than "Demiurge" by Meshuggah.

I’m not going to insult the musical knowledge of Loudwire readers by even mentioning Alice In Chains and Nirvana MTV Unplugged performances.

These are our top five acoustic rock songs that still hit heavy AF.

Chris Cornell, “As Hope And Promise Fade” (Recorded Live At Queen Elizabeth Theatre)

It just doesn’t get better than Chris Cornell.

For me, this is the greatest single live vocal performance in rock history — one man, one acoustic guitar.

From the valley of somber, emotive, tortured expression, to the mountain of belting out notes that seem beyond human capacity. It's painful to have to pick just one Cornell song for a list like this when songs such as “Seasons” and his rendition of Michael Jackson's “Billie Jean” exist … It’s a crime against humanity that Soundgarden never did an MTV Unplugged performance.

Damageplan, “Soul Bleed”

The Abbott brothers changed heavy music forever, obviously.

But “Soul Bleed” by Damageplan is proof you don’t need distorted guitars to sound heavy AF.

Dime’s solo here is the natural successor to his legendary solo on Pantera’s cover of Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan”. The vocal melodies/harmonies are on par with the best of Layne Staley and Jerry Cantrell.

Singer Patrick Lachman absolutely rips it a new one by the end.

Lindsey Buckingham, “Big Love” (Live)

Lindsey Buckingham is the most underrated guitarist of all time. The intricacy of the fingerpicking while simultaneously singing soaring melodies above… truly genius.

His live solo version hits way harder than the full band’s studio recording.

Days of the New, “Shelf In The Room”

In between the grunge era and what’s now referred to as the "butt rock" of the early 2000s, there was Days Of The New.

They never had to adapt distorted electric guitars to an acoustic setting for MTV Unplugged — that was always what they intended their sound to be.

Stripped down, raw, acoustic and heavy. Considering the Big 4 vocalists of the grunge era, Travis Meeks surely could have been the fifth.

Halestorm, "Black Vultures (Stripped)"

Janis Joplin fans might take issue with this…but Halestorm's Lzzy Hale is the best female rock vocalist of all time.

This song demonstrates that — such incredible power, range and character. Especially her growl... simply unbelievable. Not to mention the haunting piano lines they added!

I think this version hits even harder than the OG of "Black Vultures."

