Chris Cornell's eldest daughter Lily Cornell Silver has shared her first two songs with a band she formed a few years ago called Josie on the Rocks.

In a post on social media, she revealed that she formed the group around five years ago — which would've been sometime in 2021. They recorded two songs and filmed a music video before their drummer Graham tragically died and the project has been kept mostly hidden from the world ever since.

The two tracks, titled "Not You" and "Super Sonic," are officially out on digital and streaming platforms and the video for the former song is available too.

These songs appear to be the first official studio recordings Silver has ever released. She made her live musical debut in late 2020 when she performed a piano cover of Alice in Chains' "Black Gives Way to Blue" when the Seattle giants were being honored with the Museum of Pop Culture's Founders Award.

Silver wrote a lengthy caption for the social media post reflecting on forming the band and the grief they faced after their drummer died. It's unclear whether they will continue to make new music or if these are standalone songs.

Check out her full statement below. The tracks are available underneath — they have an edgy jazz sound to them and Silver certainly channels the same soul as her father in her vocals.

Around five years ago, I started a band called Josie on the Rocks with three of the most beautiful people and musicians I’ve ever known. While recording songs for our first release and shortly after filming this music video, we suddenly lost our best friend and drummer, Graham. Being in this band was the happiest part of my life. I never really shared about it publicly because it made me so happy that I was honestly terrified to taint it with any public expectation or scrutiny. Playing with these boys pulled me out of an awful place and gave me a sense of purpose I’d never felt before. It took a lot of mental gymnastics for me but we were finally ready to start releasing music. And then Graham died, and it seemed like the most senseless thing in the world. It hasn’t really been until the last year that the three of us have talked seriously about releasing songs so that this part of Graham could live on. All of this to say, our songs Not You and Super Sonic are out on streaming and we are honored to share them. Not You was the first song we wrote together, and the music video was made by my incredible camp family Hope @_hopester and is up on youtube (all linked in my bio). There’s so much to say, but ultimately those of us who knew Graham know how lucky we were. It’s honestly something we’d talk about when he was alive. He was an absolute one of one and still the funniest person I’ve ever met. And man we had a lot left to do together!!! Graham was the person who pushed me through my (boundless) fear so that I could even start making music in the first place. He made me into someone better than I was before, and he still makes my life better through the deep relationships I have because of him. Making music really hasn’t been the same for any of us the last few years, and the world is truly a worse place without him in it. But I feel honored to share a piece of his passion and legacy that can live on. Thank you for listening. JOTR foreva

How Did Josie on the Rocks Form?

Silver and bassist Alex Albrecht both grew up in Seattle but weren't introduced until 2021, according to an article by The Student Life. They decided to form a band together and coincidentally thought of the same two other musicians to recruit — drummer Graham Derzon-Supplee and guitarist Luis Verdin.

“It was one of those things that felt very meant to be,” Silver said.

Their varying influences led to the sound you hear in "Not You" and "Super Sonic" — jazzy with a bit of rock and even some hip-hop laced in.

“At first, it was kind of like whoa, we are all trying to do something very different from each other right now,” Silver admitted. “But then after a couple practices, we ended up realizing, that was kind of the coolest thing about what we have going on.”

Josie on the Rocks, 'Not You'

Josie on the Rocks, 'Super Sonic'

