Babymetal Just Became the First-Ever Band to Reach This Specific Chart Achievement

Babymetal just became the first-ever all-Japanese band to land in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

The kawaii metal group's latest album Metal Forth, which just came out Aug. 8, debuted at No. 9 on the chart, making it their highest-charting release in the U.S. since Metal Galaxy landed at No. 13 in 2019. Metal Forth sold 36,000 units in the U.S. its first week and has accumulated more than 200 million streams globally since it came out.

The band's lineup currently consists of Su-metal (Suzuka Nakamoto), Moametal (Moa Kikuchi) and Momometal (Momoko Okazaki). Metal Forth features collaborations with a handful of other heavy artists including Slaughter to Prevail, Polyphia, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Electric Callboy, Poppy, Bloodywood and ex-Bring Me the Horizon keyboardist and producer Jordan Fish.

Babymetal are currently joined in the Top 10 by country star Morgan Wallen, the Kpop Demon Hunters soundtrack, Gunna, mgk, Alex Warren, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber and SZA. Thus, they are the only rock and metal-leaning artist in the Top 10 aside from mgk, whose latest album Lost Americana also came out Aug. 8.

"Thank you so much for your support on our new album Metal Forth around the world! We hope you enjoy it! Our music and career are evolving globally and we are moving forward with 'Beyond HEAVY METAL',” Babymetal said in a statement regarding the album's chart record.

"Our journey continues and we can’t wait to see you at Babymetal shows in your city and your country.”

Babymetal just wrapped up a North American tour in late July. They have one batch of tour dates left for 2025 and two shows scheduled for 2026 so far. The only U.S. performance they have left in 2025 is for Nov. 1 in Los Angeles. See the band's full tour itinerary on their website.