24 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (March 14-20, 2025)
As the.weather continues to warm, we're getting another 24 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.
One of the biggest announcements this week comes from Babymetal, who have put together a can't miss tour with Black Veil Brides, Jinjer and Bloodywood all joining in the fun on select dates.
The Warning have also booked a headlining trek during the month of July which continues the upstart band's ascent. Meanwhile, 311 have continued to build upon their 2025 touring with Badflower and Sitting on the Sun joining them for shows this summer.
Elsewhere, we've got Def Leppard and The Black Keys both adding dates to their previously announced tours. There's a Live and Collective Soul co-headline run. And the Eagles have added dates to their Las Vegas Sphere residency for the fall.
Meanwhile, on the festival front, Lollapalooza and the Sea. Hear. Now festivals have both revealed their 2025 lineups, Nickelback is heading up the Velocity Festival at the Field of Dreams in Iowa and Dropkick Murphys are playing the Irish-themed Seisiun festival.
See more of the newly announced tours, festivals and special concerts listed below.
311
Tour Dates: June 20 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: Badflower, Sitting on the Sun
Ticketing Info
Babymetal
Tour Dates: June 13 - July 23
Support Acts: Black Veil Brides, Jinjer, Bloodywood
Ticketing Info
Be'Lakor
Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 20
Support Acts: Solemn Vision
Ticketing Info
The Black Keys
Tour Dates: Aug. 9 - Sept. 7
Support Acts: The Velveteers, Gary Clark Jr., The Heavy Heavy
Ticketing Info
The Church
Tour Dates: July 15 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Celebrating "The Singles" from the band's career.
Ticketing Info
Clutch
Tour Dates: July 30 - Aug. 16
Support Acts: Blacktop Mojo, The Inspector Cluzo
Ticketing Info
Collective Soul / Live
Tour Dates: July 8 - Aug. 29
Support Acts: Our Lady Peace, Greylin James Rue
Ticketing Info
Def Leppard
Newly Added Tour Dates: July 23 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: Bret Michaels, The Struts, Extreme
Ticketing Info
Eagles
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 13
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Fever 333
Tour Dates: July 28 - Aug. 9
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
The Jesus Lizard
Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Kings of Thrash
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 6; Oct. 16 - 26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Lost '80s Live
Tour Dates: July 31 - Aug. 31
Support Acts: A Flock of Seagulls, General Public, Big Country, The Vapors, The Icicle Works, China Crisis, Josie Cotton, Belouis Some, The Polecats and Peter Godwin are part of the 2025 lineup.
Ticketing Info
Mushroomhead
Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - 31
Support Acts: Psychostick, Black Satellite, Mind Incision
Ticketing Info
Origami Angel
Tour Dates: June 6 - 28
Support Acts: Saturdays at Your Place, Chase Petra, Combat
Ticketing Info
Orthodox
Tour Dates: June 21 - July 27
Support Acts: Mugshot, Omerta, Fromjoy
Ticketing Info
Silversun Pickups
Tour Dates: April 24 - May 4; June 19 - 21; July 17 - 31; Aug. 13-26
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Softcult
Tour Dates: May 29 - June 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Swans
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 7
Support Acts: Little Annie & Paul Wallfisch
Ticketing Info
They Might Be Giants
Tour Dates: Oct. 24 - Nov. 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: These are rescheduled tour dates.
Ticketing Info
Ultrabomb
Tour Dates: June 6 - 17
Support Acts: Dead Bob
Ticketing Info
Vampires Everywhere
Tour Dates: March 21 - 30
Support Acts: Dream Awake, Cultus Black
Ticketing Info
The Warning
Tour Dates: July 5 - 23
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Tour Dates: June 30 - July 30
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* Lollapalooza has revealed their lineup for 2025. Korn will join fellow headliners Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs, Rufus Du Sol, Twice and ASAP Rocky on this year's festival taking place July 31 - Aug. 3 at Chicago's Grant Park.
Ticketing Info
* Blink-182 and Hozier will headline the 2025 Sea.Hear.Now Festival. The music weekend taking place Sept. 13 and 14 in Asbury Park, New Jersey will also feature LCD Soundsystem, Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Alabama, Shakes, ZZ Top, Public Enemy, TV On the Radio, Remi Wolfe, Spoon, Royel Otis, Phantogram and more.
Ticketing Info
* Acid Bath and Blood Incantation will head up the 2025 edition of the Decibel Metal and Beer Festival Denver. This addition to the Decibel Metal and Beer Festival brand will take place the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6 at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium.
Ticketing Info
* Loud as Hell Open Air is coming together with Revocation, First Fragment, Filth, Insurrection, Gorgatron, Opal in the Sky and more set to play Aug. 1-3 at the Dinosaurs Down Stampede in Drumheller, Alberta.
Ticketing Info
* Nickelback and Tim McGraw will headline the 2025 Velocity Festival Aug. 30 and 31 at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.
Ticketing Info
* Camp Punksylvania continues to roll out their 2025 lineup, with Dillinger Four now added as one of the 2025 headliners alongside The Vandals and Bridge City Sinners. A fourth headliner has yet to be revealed. The festival is set for June 20-22 at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pa.
Ticketing Info
* Stone Temple Pilots are the latest addition to the 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The band will play the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Aug. 8.
Ticketing Info
* The Dropkick Murphys will play Seisiun, the Irish music and cultural gathering at The Stage at Suffolk Downs in Boston on Sept. 6. The Pogues, The Hold Steady, The Waterboys, Cardinals, The Rumjacks, and Lisa O’Neill
Ticketing Info
