As the.weather continues to warm, we're getting another 24 new rock and metal tours announced this past week.

One of the biggest announcements this week comes from Babymetal, who have put together a can't miss tour with Black Veil Brides, Jinjer and Bloodywood all joining in the fun on select dates.

The Warning have also booked a headlining trek during the month of July which continues the upstart band's ascent. Meanwhile, 311 have continued to build upon their 2025 touring with Badflower and Sitting on the Sun joining them for shows this summer.

Elsewhere, we've got Def Leppard and The Black Keys both adding dates to their previously announced tours. There's a Live and Collective Soul co-headline run. And the Eagles have added dates to their Las Vegas Sphere residency for the fall.

Meanwhile, on the festival front, Lollapalooza and the Sea. Hear. Now festivals have both revealed their 2025 lineups, Nickelback is heading up the Velocity Festival at the Field of Dreams in Iowa and Dropkick Murphys are playing the Irish-themed Seisiun festival.

See more of the newly announced tours, festivals and special concerts listed below.

311

311 in 2025 Big Splash PR loading...

Tour Dates: June 20 - Aug. 31

Support Acts: Badflower, Sitting on the Sun

Ticketing Info

Babymetal

babymetal in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: June 13 - July 23

Support Acts: Black Veil Brides, Jinjer, Bloodywood

Ticketing Info

Be'Lakor

be'lakor in 2025 Photo Credit: Oli Sansom loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 30 - Sept. 20

Support Acts: Solemn Vision

Ticketing Info

The Black Keys

the black keys, patrick carney, dan auerbach Larry Niehaus loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 9 - Sept. 7

Support Acts: The Velveteers, Gary Clark Jr., The Heavy Heavy

Ticketing Info

The Church

the church in 2025 Photo credit: Adam Nicholas loading...

Tour Dates: July 15 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Celebrating "The Singles" from the band's career.

Ticketing Info

Clutch

clutch in 2022 Steve Thrasher / Danny Wimmer Presents loading...

Tour Dates: July 30 - Aug. 16

Support Acts: Blacktop Mojo, The Inspector Cluzo

Ticketing Info

Collective Soul / Live

live ed kowalczyk and collective soul Clay Patrick McBride / Jennifer Troche Walsh loading...

Tour Dates: July 8 - Aug. 29

Support Acts: Our Lady Peace, Greylin James Rue

Ticketing Info

Def Leppard

Def Leppard (L-R: Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Rick Savage, Joe Elliott) announce a concert tour at Los Angeles' Sirius XM Studios in December 2019. Emma McIntyre, Getty Images loading...

Newly Added Tour Dates: July 23 - Aug. 31

Support Acts: Bret Michaels, The Struts, Extreme

Ticketing Info

Eagles

eagles in 2025 Kevin Mazur, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - 13

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025

Fever 333

fever 333 in 2025 Photo by: Darren Craig loading...

Tour Dates: July 28 - Aug. 9

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

The Jesus Lizard

the jesus lizard in 2025 Photo credit: JB Wilkins loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Kings of Thrash

kings of thrash jeff young and david ellefson Scott Dudelson / Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 6; Oct. 16 - 26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Lost '80s Live

lost 80s live Lost '80s Live loading...

Tour Dates: July 31 - Aug. 31

Support Acts: A Flock of Seagulls, General Public, Big Country, The Vapors, The Icicle Works, China Crisis, Josie Cotton, Belouis Some, The Polecats and Peter Godwin are part of the 2025 lineup.

Ticketing Info

Mushroomhead

mushroomhead in 2024 Photo credit: SK1 loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 10 - 31

Support Acts: Psychostick, Black Satellite, Mind Incision

Ticketing Info

Origami Angel

origami angel in 2025 No Ear Buds loading...

Tour Dates: June 6 - 28

Support Acts: Saturdays at Your Place, Chase Petra, Combat

Ticketing Info

Orthodox

orthodox in 2025 Photo By Ryan Johnson loading...

Tour Dates: June 21 - July 27

Support Acts: Mugshot, Omerta, Fromjoy

Ticketing Info

Silversun Pickups

silversun pickups, songs most played live Frazer Harrison, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: April 24 - May 4; June 19 - 21; July 17 - 31; Aug. 13-26

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Softcult

softcult in 2025 photo by David Arn loading...

Tour Dates: May 29 - June 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Swans

swans in 2025 Photo credit: Josef Puleo loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 7

Support Acts: Little Annie & Paul Wallfisch

Ticketing Info

They Might Be Giants

they might be giants in 2025 Photo Credit: Jon Uleis loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 24 - Nov. 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: These are rescheduled tour dates.

Ticketing Info

Ultrabomb

ultrabomb in 2025 Photo by Dan Michener loading...

Tour Dates: June 6 - 17

Support Acts: Dead Bob

Ticketing Info

Vampires Everywhere

vampires everywhere in 2025 Photo Credit: Jon Uleis loading...

Tour Dates: March 21 - 30

Support Acts: Dream Awake, Cultus Black

Ticketing Info

The Warning

the warning in 2025 Republic / Lava loading...

Tour Dates: July 5 - 23

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

the yeah yeah yeahs karen o Matt Cowan, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: June 30 - July 30

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Kathy Flynn, WickedGoddessPhotography.com Kathy Flynn, WickedGoddessPhotography.com loading...

* Lollapalooza has revealed their lineup for 2025. Korn will join fellow headliners Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs, Rufus Du Sol, Twice and ASAP Rocky on this year's festival taking place July 31 - Aug. 3 at Chicago's Grant Park.

Ticketing Info

* Blink-182 and Hozier will headline the 2025 Sea.Hear.Now Festival. The music weekend taking place Sept. 13 and 14 in Asbury Park, New Jersey will also feature LCD Soundsystem, Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, Alabama, Shakes, ZZ Top, Public Enemy, TV On the Radio, Remi Wolfe, Spoon, Royel Otis, Phantogram and more.

Ticketing Info

* Acid Bath and Blood Incantation will head up the 2025 edition of the Decibel Metal and Beer Festival Denver. This addition to the Decibel Metal and Beer Festival brand will take place the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6 at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium.

Ticketing Info

* Loud as Hell Open Air is coming together with Revocation, First Fragment, Filth, Insurrection, Gorgatron, Opal in the Sky and more set to play Aug. 1-3 at the Dinosaurs Down Stampede in Drumheller, Alberta.

Ticketing Info

* Nickelback and Tim McGraw will headline the 2025 Velocity Festival Aug. 30 and 31 at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

Ticketing Info

* Camp Punksylvania continues to roll out their 2025 lineup, with Dillinger Four now added as one of the 2025 headliners alongside The Vandals and Bridge City Sinners. A fourth headliner has yet to be revealed. The festival is set for June 20-22 at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert, Pa.

Ticketing Info

* Stone Temple Pilots are the latest addition to the 2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The band will play the Sturgis Buffalo Chip on Aug. 8.

Ticketing Info

* The Dropkick Murphys will play Seisiun, the Irish music and cultural gathering at The Stage at Suffolk Downs in Boston on Sept. 6. The Pogues, The Hold Steady, The Waterboys, Cardinals, The Rumjacks, and Lisa O’Neill

Ticketing Info