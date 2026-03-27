On Thursday (March 26) Daniela, Paulina and Alejandra Villareal Vélez joined Loudwire Nights to dive into the Warning's brand-new song, "Kerosene," and opened up about the journey that they've been on for years.

Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

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"We're so glad that it's out, it's finally starting, the new era," Daniela told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong about the release of "Kerosene."

"We're so ready for everything that's next."

What's next is a new album — the Warning's fifth full-length — though the sisters didn't have specific details on when fans can expect it.

"I don't know when this year, but it's going to be released," Paulina shared.

"It's so special to us. Since we've been doing this for a very long time and we're very young, it means that we have changed from kids to adults. We have lived through so many things and we feel like this next album is a culmination of all of that evolution and us finding more voice in our sound of what we want to do for the next 10 years of our career."

READ MORE: Lzzy Hale + Joe Hottinger Discuss What They 'Rediscovered' as a Band on Latest Album, Everest

That growth as a band — and as individuals — is a significant influence on the new music the Warning have been working on.

"We have given ourselves the space in our music to either talk about very personal things or to just have fun with the music and not take ourselves too seriously. There's a little bit of everything that we've always wanted to do on this new album. And 'Kerosene' is that first taste of it."

What Else Did the Warning Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What was running through their heads as they were starting out in rock and roll: "I think when you're young — I'm talking about young, when you're a kid — you have these dreams where you don't really visualize what it entails or the details of that dream. You just work hard to get to that point where you feel that you're achieving it. I don't think little us would have known at all what's to come next and what that means, because the fifth album means you've lived through four other goals."

What it was like watching themselves on the big screen with the release of their live film, 2025's Live from Auditorio Nacional, CDMX: "It was mind-blowing for us. We saw the movie in the movie theater, it was like, 'What is even going on?' It was just a very surreal moment because the reason we started out as a band, it's because we used to watch a lot of concert films when we were growing up, so to think that we could offer that experience to other people, we can be part of other people's journeys through the same medium that impacted us in such a big way when we were younger...and even to ourselves, it was shocking because we don't usually get to see our shows. We're just, you know, playing them."

What it means to tour with Yungblud in the U.K. this year: "It's going to be an honor. We're super excited to be there and to be part of this new wave of rock and roll. I think what Yungblud is doing and the way that he's doing [it] is so authentic to himself. And I think that's what rock and roll has always been about. And it's very lovely to see how the space that we used to carve out for our genre to exist in this modern age is kind of expanding on its own now. It's beautiful to see people just accepting it."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

The Warning joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, March 26; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.