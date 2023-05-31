Guns N’ Roses Confirm Support Acts, Add Dates to 2023 North American Tour
Earlier this year, Guns N' Roses announced dates for their massive world tour. Now, as the North American shows approach, they've locked in some pretty stellar talent to provide support at those shows.
Country superstar Carrie Underwood, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Pretenders, the legendary Alice in Chains and rock upstarts Dirty Honey and The Warning will all take turns in the opening slot on their forthcoming run. You can see who is playing which date as noted in the North American tour itinerary below.
It should also be noted that Guns N' Roses have added two more shows to the North American run, playing Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Aug. 18 and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 14. Tickets for the new Pittsburgh date will be available starting with the band’s presale today (May 31) at 10AM local time, with the general on-sale starting Friday, June 2 at 10AM local time; tickets to the new Seattle date will be available starting Friday, June 9 at 10AM local time, all on gunsnroses.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental "We’re F’N Back!" tour in 2021—which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.
Check out all the dates and details of the North American run below, and be sure to get your tickets here.
Guns N' Roses 2023 North American Tour
Aug. 05 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 08 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 11 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park with The Pretenders
Aug. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park with The Pretenders
Aug. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
Aug. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
Aug. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
Sept. 01 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
Sept. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
Sept. 06 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
Sept. 09 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
Sept. 12 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
Sept. 15 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live with The Warning
Sept. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Midtown Music Festival*
Sept. 20 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
Sept. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
Sept. 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome with Alice in Chains
Sept. 28 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
Oct. 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
Oct. 06 - Indio, Calif. @ Power Trip Festival
Oct. 08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field with Alice in Chains
Oct.14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)
Oct. 16 – Vancouver, British Columbia BC Place with Alice in Chains