Guns N’ Roses Confirm Support Acts, Add Dates to 2023 North American Tour

Earlier this year, Guns N' Roses announced dates for their massive world tour. Now, as the North American shows approach, they've locked in some pretty stellar talent to provide support at those shows.

Country superstar Carrie Underwood, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Pretenders, the legendary Alice in Chains and rock upstarts Dirty Honey and The Warning will all take turns in the opening slot on their forthcoming run. You can see who is playing which date as noted in the North American tour itinerary below.

It should also be noted that Guns N' Roses have added two more shows to the North American run, playing Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Aug. 18 and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 14. Tickets for the new Pittsburgh date will be available starting with the band’s presale today (May 31) at 10AM local time, with the general on-sale starting Friday, June 2 at 10AM local time; tickets to the new Seattle date will be available starting Friday, June 9 at 10AM local time, all on gunsnroses.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

This will be the first time the group have toured North America since the monumental "We’re F’N Back!" tour in 2021—which also steamrolled stadiums coast-to-coast including their first headliner at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Check out all the dates and details of the North American run below, and be sure to get your tickets here.

Guns N' Roses 2023 North American Tour

Aug. 05 – Moncton, New Brunswick @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 08 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 11 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug. 15 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug. 18 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park with The Pretenders

Aug. 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park with The Pretenders

Aug. 24 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

Aug. 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

Aug. 29 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

Sept. 01 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

Sept. 03 – Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

Sept. 06 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

Sept. 09 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

Sept. 12 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

Sept. 15 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live with The Warning

Sept. 17 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Midtown Music Festival*

Sept. 20 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

Sept. 23 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

Sept. 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome with Alice in Chains

Sept. 28 – Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

Oct. 01 – San Diego, Calif. @ Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

Oct. 06 - Indio, Calif. @ Power Trip Festival

Oct. 08 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field with Alice in Chains

Oct.14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

Oct. 16 – Vancouver, British Columbia BC Place with Alice in Chains