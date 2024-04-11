The '80s gave us plenty of sad rock and metal songs, but which are the saddest?

In this list, we embrace the heartache, revel in the pain and reflect on some of the true stories that inspired some of the decade's saddest rock and metal songs.

Several of these songs are rife with regret and heartache. Cinderella may have said it best in "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)." Meanwhile others use real life incidents that inspired some truly depressing or hard luck tales.

If you feel the need to tear up, we don't blame you. These are some sorrowful songs.

But before we leave, know that parting is such sorrow until you see the full gallery of sad '80s songs below the jump.

10 Saddest Rock + Metal Songs of the '80s When life mirrors music and it's particularly sad. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire