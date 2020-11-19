Sadness — it's one of the strongest human emotions and something everyone feels, whether they're bottling it up, bawling their eyes out, putting on a brave face or just plain refusing to admit it. In heavy music, sadness is often resigned (to the tune of poor jokes) for emo and '80s hair ballads. We're here to tell you that's just not true. Our proof? These 13 Heavy Songs We've Definitely Cried To.

Listen, if life is the rollercoaster we all claim it to be, then red-lined and adrenalized rock and metal that makes us feel good just isn't going to be our 24/7 soundtrack. It's all about relating to various aspects of life, both difficult and enjoyable.

Grieving over the death of a pet? So was hulking Type O Negative frontman Peter Steele, which is why he wrote "Bloody Kisses (A Death in the Family)" using his sardonic wit to trick you into thinking it's about anything but his late cat.

Life hurts from all angles and there's a song for whatever you may need. Now, grab some tissues as we get in touch with our sensitive side.